Kentucky WBB signee Emily McDonald wins McDonald's All-American 3-Point Contest

Kenny Brooks has himself a shooter coming to Lexington this summer.

On Monday night in Glendale, AZ, Kentucky women’s basketball signee Emily McDonald ripped the nets off in the Sprite JamFest 3-Point Contest. McDonald was loving it all night long, scoring 23 points to win the Girls 3-Point Contest before pouring in 18 more in the Boys vs. Girls showdown, just enough to beat Missouri men’s basketball commit Jason Crowe Jr. for the title.

McDonald, ranked No. 36 nationally by the Rivals Industry Ranking, is one of THREE future Wildcats participating in the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Game. She joins fellow signees Maddyn Greenway (No. 10 overall) and Savvy Swords (No. 11) in this year’s high school all-star game. McDonald and Swords are both teammates at Long Island Lutheran (NY)

With a last name like McDonald, we should have known she’d come out dominating this event. And personally, I’m a big fan of the little leg kicks she does with each jumper. Every good shooter needs some extra flair.

Emily McDonald records 18 points to beat Jason Crowe Jr. in the Boys vs. Girls 3-Point Shootout!!! https://t.co/9uBhruxqgR pic.twitter.com/HfoZ8GPeXT — Phoenix Stevens (@PStevensKSR) March 31, 2026

All three of Kentucky’s talented incoming freshmen will return to the floor tonight for the official Girls All-American Game (7:00 p.m. ET | ESPN). Just like they’ve done for years, McDonald and Swords will team up once again, this time on the East roster, while Greenway will suit up for the West roster. Kentucky is one of only two schools (Texas) with three representatives in this year’s McDonald’s All-American Game.

“We all bring something that no other class in the country has,” McDonald said yesterday. “I think we all complement each other really well. Maddyn, she cannot only score the ball but she can also facilitate really well. Savvy is one of the hardest workers I know. I think that with Coach Brooks’ system, we all fit really well.”

Kentucky made it to the program’s first Sweet 16 in a decade last week. With a trio of incoming talent like Greenway, Swords, and McDonald, it won’t take nearly as long before the Wildcats make it back.

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