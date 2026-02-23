Kentucky WBB stays put in AP Poll after going toe-to-toe against Vandy
Kentucky has bounced back and forth between No. 16 and No. 18 in the AP Poll for a few weeks now, and following a loss to Vanderbilt on the road, the Cats’ No. 16 ranking was in jeopardy. Of course, other results mattered too, like Virginia upsetting No. 8 Louisville, Duke being handed its first loss in the ACC by Clemson and No. 13 Iowa blowing out No. 6 Michigan.
Despite the Vanderbilt loss, however, Kentucky remained at No. 16 in the AP Poll.
There are nine total teams from the SEC in the top 25, with five of those teams appearing in the top seven. South Carolina, who Kentucky closes out the regular season with on March 1, comes in at No. 3 in this week’s release.
Top 10
Women’s Basketball AP Top 25 Poll (Feb. 23)
- UConn
- UCLA
- South Carolina
- Texas
- Vanderbilt
- LSU
- Oklahoma
- Michigan
- Iowa
- Louisville
- TCU
- Duke
- Ohio State
- Maryland
- Michigan State
- Kentucky
- West Virginia
- Baylor
- Ole Miss
- Texas Tech
- North Carolina
- Minnesota
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Princeton
Others receiving votes: Colorado 23, Fairfield 18, Tennessee 12, Columbia 10, Rhode Island 7, N Dakota St 7, Virginia 6, Villanova 6, Southern Cal 5, Rice 4, Iowa St. 3, Syracuse 2, Illinois 2, Notre Dame 1, Washington 1, NC State 1.
