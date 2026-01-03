Kentucky WBB target Charlotte McCurry erupts for 37 points in blowout win

Charlotte McCurry is going to be a name to watch over the next few years.

The talented freshman guard led the John Hardin Lady Bulldogs (9-3) with 37 points in a 73-48 win over the McLean County Lady Cougars (8-2) on Friday. McCurry is on the 2029 SportsCenter NEXT Watch List, a list of the top 25 girls’ high school basketball prospects in the country.

She is taking a visit to the University of Kentucky this month, preferably for the Missouri game (Jan. 4), and has already visited Illinois, Louisville (versus UK), and Michigan.

Coming into this game, McCurry was averaging a double-double with 27.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Game Recap

The Lady Bulldogs jumped out ahead and never looked back, leading 20-6 after the first quarter thanks to two Caroline McCurry three-pointers (yes, that’s Charlotte’s sister) and some inside scoring and free throws from Charlotte.

McLean Co. kicked it into gear in the second, nearly tying the Bulldogs 16-15 in that quarter’s split. But the third quarter is where John Hardin’s stars stood out. Charlotte McCurry and 8th-grader Ja’Leigh Bussey each knocked down three three-pointers, combining for 24 points in the quarter alone, and put the game on ice. The Bulldogs coasted to a 73-48 win.

Bussey finished with 19 points total, including four made threes.

John Hardin’s three-point shooting was the X-factor in the game, as they buried 11 of them.

“We have a lot of good three-point shooters, so I’d say just making sure we find them,” said McCurry. “Once someone hits a three, we’ve got to find them more often, finding them each and every time after they hit.”

The scariest part? John Hardin has only ONE junior and senior on the team, the rest being a slew of sophomores, freshmen, and middle schoolers. You should be hearing a lot about this Bulldog team, not just in regards to McCurry, in the upcoming years.