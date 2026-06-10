Kentucky WBB to reportedly be in Thanksgiving weekend multiple-team event

Not only is Kentucky women’s basketball’s roster starting to come together, but it seems that the schedule is as well. The Lexington Herald-Leader filed an open record request with the University of Kentucky in order to obtain “settled game contracts” of 11 of Kentucky’s non-conference games next season.

The biggest revelation from the Herald-Leader’s report is the Coast 2 Coast Women’s Basketball 2026 Daytona Beach Classic, a Thanksgiving weekend multiple-team event.

[A first look at the 2026-27 Kentucky women’s basketball nonconference schedule]

“This event will send Kentucky to Florida, where UK is guaranteed two Division I games,” the Herald-Leader’s Caroline Makauskas wrote. “Coast 2 Coast also hosted the Music City Classic in Nashville in 2024 during Brooks’ inaugural season. The other Daytona Beach Classic opponents are currently unknown, but Kentucky is paying $55,000 and any associated travel, food or other team costs in order to participate. Coast 2 Coast will provide up to 15 rooms per night for three nights, as well as an upgraded suite for Brooks.”

In addition to the Feast Week MTE, the Herald-Leader discovered some other games that are just about set in stone. However, as the Herald-Leader puts it, “dates are subject to change until the schedule is finalized. Game times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.” All of the games listed below are home games for Kentucky.

Nov. 2: Morehead State

Nov. 5: Northern Kentucky

Nov. 11: Evansville

Nov. 20: Marshall (2nd part of home-and-home)

Dec. 3: Clemson at Rupp Arena (SEC/ACC Challenge)

Dec. 6: Bellarmine

Dec. 9: Louisville at Rupp Arena

Dec. 28: Kent State

The Clemson and Louisville games were previously announced, and it was revealed last season that Kentucky would be taking on Morehead State again while also wrapping up a home-and-home series against Marshall.

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