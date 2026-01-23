Kentucky WBB vs. Georgia moved to Saturday due to winter storm
Kentucky has won four straight SEC games, the longest conference winning streak of the Mark Pope era. The Cats have a good chance to extend it to...Read Full Story
Florida and Alabama square off in Gainesville on February 1. That was already shaping up to be a big game, but now it's triple-underlined thanks to...Read Full Story
Kentucky's projected NBA lottery pick will miss another game for the Wildcats. According to KSR's Jack Pilgrim, sophomore center Jayden Quaintance...Read Full Story
Kentucky is the college basketball standard-bearer for the Southeastern Conference. Like the tide, other programs rise to the occasion, win a title...Read Full Story
Injuries continue to test this Kentucky men's basketball team, but the wins keep piling up. In Joe Lunardi's Friday morning Bracketology update...Read Full Story
Friday's remote broadcast takes the crew to Campbellsville, Kentucky, for a show at Don Franklin Auto. Find KSR there at 200 N Bypass Road for...Read Full Story
https://youtu.be/QE_f7tP7pZ8 The College Football Playoff is expected to stay at 12 teams for the 2026 season, sources tell On3's Chris Low, Brett...Read Full Story
They’re calling it the snowstorm of the century with a Winter Storm Warning issued for the entire state and forecasts of as much as two feet of snow...Read Full Story
