Kentucky WBB vs. South Carolina is SOLD OUT

Historic Memorial Coliseum has had some awesome environments in the Kenny Brooks era of Kentucky women’s basketball, and we’re going to get another one on Sunday.

No. 16 Kentucky vs. No. 3 South Carolina is officially sold out, according to UK Athletics. It marks the first sell out for the team this season, and there’s no better time for it to happen than now.

Fans can still purchase verified resale tickets over on Ticketmaster, but if you’re looking to spend your Sunday afternoon in Memorial, then you’ll want to get on there as soon as possible with limited seats available. The same goes for student tickets — better claim those so you don’t miss out if you’re a student.

Doors open 75 minutes before tipoff with Senior Day festivities beginning at 1:39 p.m. ET. There are five seniors on this team that will be honored — Tonie Morgan, Teonni Key, Amelia Hassett, Jordan Obi and Josie Gilvin.

Doors will open at 12:45; fans are encouraged to be in their seats by the Senior Day ceremony beginning at 1:39 p.m.… pic.twitter.com/q3Qc3kkiWd — Kentucky Women's Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) February 27, 2026

Kentucky is coming off a bounce back win at Auburn in what was a gritty basketball game. The 63-56 victory might end up being just what the Cats needed before facing the Gamecocks — a bit of a wake-up call. Hassett led the way with 15 points on 5-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Strack (12), Morgan (11) and Key (11) were the other Kentucky players that reached double figures.

South Carolina rides into this contest having won nine consecutive games. They sit at 28-2 (13-1 SEC) on the year, and their only losses were to Texas in the Players Era Festival in November (hence why it doesn’t count against their SEC record) and Oklahoma on the road.

In their last game out, they had their own Senior Day, which preceded an 112-71 beatdown over the Missouri Tigers on Thursday. Dawn Staley has her group clicking at the right time, but with all of their losses coming away from Colonial Life Arena, maybe the Cats can sneak up on them on Sunday.

Of course, Kentucky will need the help of Big Blue Nation to pull off the upset, and it’s hard to ask for much better than a sold out crowd. Go Cats. Beat the Cocks.