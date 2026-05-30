HIGHLIGHTS: Kentucky outlasts Wake Forest in college baseball thriller

Kentucky had to ride a long ride on the NCAA Tournament bubble. That ride ended on Selection Monday where the Bat Cats drew a tough opening round matchup with a top-20 Wake Forest squad in Morgantown facing one of the best starting pitchers in college baseball. Nick Mingione‘s teams have found a way all season against the best squads in college baseball. This was a team victory for the Bat Cats in Morgantown.

Jaxon Jelkin (6 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 5 K) grinded, the offense scored five runs on just one hit in the sixth inning, and Jayce Tharnish followed up a one-out single in the ninth inning with two steals that allowed the speedster to score on a wild pitch. Kentucky found a way on Friday afternoon at Kendrick Family Ballpark. That sets the stage for a huge game on Saturday evening.

No. 16 national seed West Virginia cruised to a 10-1 win over Binghamton on Friday evening. The Wildcats and Mountaineers will meet for the fourth time in the postseason in the last four years on Saturday. WVU owns a 2-1 lead. Kentucky will try to even the series on the road.

But we’ve got some time before that arrives. Before we officially turn the page, let’s check out the highlights of another top-20 win for this Kentucky baseball team.

This one was a thriller.

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