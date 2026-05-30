What the numbers say about Kentucky vs. West Virginia matchup

Kentucky and West Virginia will play for the fourth time in the postseason on Saturday evening at Kendrick Family Ballpark. The Cats and Mountaineers have history. WVU owns the series lead after a pair of one-run victories in last year’s Clemson regional but UK has a run differential advantage due to the 10-0 win in the 2023 Lexington Regional. What can we expect from this matchup?

This is what the numbers say about this SEC vs. Big 12 tilt?

This is what the data says about this NCAA Tournament contest.

West Virginia

Record: 40-14 (21-9)

RPI: 16

DSR: 10

Runs: 7.3 (No. 74 overall)

Home Runs: 42 (No. 213 overall)

OBP: .404 (No. 43 overall)

Slugging: .451 (No. 106 overall)

Runs Allowed: 4.2 (No. 10 overall)

ERA: 3.86 (No. 9 overall)

WHIP: 1.29 (No. 13 overall)

K Rate: 24.9% (No. 28 overall)

Walk Rate: 10.5% (No. 114 overall

Kentucky

Record: 31-21 (13-17)

RPI: 37

DSR: 30

Runs: 7.1 (No. 100 overall)

Home Runs: 55 (No. 142 overall)

OBP: .399 (No. 63 overall)

Slugging: .457 (No. 94 overall)

Runs Allowed: 5.3 (No. 77 overall)

ERA: 5.36 (No. 97 overall)

WHIP: 1.49 (No. 83 overall)

K Rate: 22.7% (No. 54 overall)

Walk Rate: 11.1% (No. 155 overall)

Kentucky and West Virginia are similar on offense. Neither team has a ton of power and each is not really built to win shootouts. Stolen bases will be a big part of the game and earning free passes could make a difference.

The biggest separation in this matchup is on the mound.

The Mountaineers have one of the best pitching staffs in college baseball. Its why this Big 12 program is hosting a regional for the first time since 2019. This is shaping up to be a low-scoring matchup where manufacturing runs could determine the winner.

West Virginia wins with pitching and defense. Ace Maxx Yehl will be on the mound. Will Kentucky’s pitching be good enough to keep the Cats in the game without Jaxon Jelkin? We will find out soon.

PREVIEW: Kentucky and West Virginia meet in NCAA Tournament again

How To Watch: No. 1 West Virginia vs. No. 3 Kentucky

First Pitch : 5 p.m. ET

: 5 p.m. ET TV : SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jensen Lewis)

: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jensen Lewis) Radio : UK Sports Network (Darren Headrick)

: UK Sports Network (Darren Headrick) AM : 630 WLAP

: 630 WLAP Online: iHeart Radio

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