WATCH: Nick Mingione, Kentucky players recap dramatic West Virginia win

The Kentucky baseball team found a way in the Morgantown regional opener against Wake Forest. Guess what they did against West Virginia? Nick Mingione‘s club just found a way.

Saturday’s tilt at Kendrick Family Ballpark included a hot start for the Kentucky offense before the home team slowly chipped at a 6-0 lead. The Mountaineers tied the game at six in the fifth inning and at eight in the seventh inning but could just never get over the hump. UK then landed the knockout punch with consecutive RBI singles from Luke Lawrence and Hudson Brown in the eighth inning.

Kentucky once again played in a college baseball thriller.

“Another unbelievable college baseball game. Both teams just competing their hearts out, throwing punches back and forth the entire game. I mean, we go up 6-0, and here they come, storm right back. Unbelievable college atmosphere,” Mingione said in his opening statement after the win. “The West Virginia fans, just incredible atmosphere. I’ve been in a lot of environments, and this was an awesome environment to play in front of. Just proud of our team for their fight and their ability to execute at a high level and show real toughness.”

What did the Kentucky head coach, Jack Bennett, and Luke Lawrence have to say about that big win? Smash that play button.

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Morgantown Schedule

Sunday

Time (ET) Game Teams TV Noon Game 5 No. 1 West Virginia vs. No. 2 Wake Forest ESPN+ 5 p.m. Game 6 No. 3 Kentucky vs. West Virginia/Wake Forest winner ESPN+

Monday