PREVIEW: Kentucky and West Virginia meet in NCAA Tournament again

The 2026 NCAA Tournament started with a bang on Friday. Four national seeds went down, multiple games went to extra innings, and a ton of good baseball was played. There were 32 teams who moved in a winners bracket and are each one win away from becoming big favorites to advance to the super regionals.

Kentucky is one of those teams.

The Bat Cats outlasted No. 2 seed Wake Forest in a thriller to kickoff the Morgantown regional. For the fourth time in five NCAA Tournament appearances under Nick Mingione, Kentucky is playing in the 1-0 game on regional weekend. They will be facing a familiar opponent.

West Virginia used a pair of five-run innings to handle Binghamton. The Mountaineers were able to save some arms and will be at full strength for this matchup with Kentucky. This is a big one as they two teams just keep meeting in the tournament. This feels like Kentucky-Utah on the hardwood in the 90s.

A big game in front of a rowdy crowd at Kendrick Family Ballpark will arrive tonight. Kentucky will need the pitching staff to step up.

Where does Kentucky go next on the mound?

West Virginia threw off against Binghamton to save ace Maxx Yehl (8-2, 2.16 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 79.1 IP, 95 K) for Game 2. The Mountaineers also got to save some of their best bulpen arms for this matchup with Kentucky. This has been one of the best pitching staffs in college baseball all season. Runs could be at a premium. UK will need its pitching staff to step up.

Who will Nick Mingione roll with on the mound for Game 2? There appear to be two options.

Ben Cleaver (2-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44.2 IP, 44 K) threw against West Virginia in a regional last year and seemed to have found something at the end of the season. The preseason All-SEC selection logged 15.1 innings over his last three SEC starts with four earned runs allowed, 10 strikeouts, and six free passes. Cleaver was pulled from the rotation earlier this season but has looked more like himself down the stretch.

Nate Harris (4-2, 5.53 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 42.1 IP, 39 K) made two starts to end the season after missing a month with a shoulder injury. Harris was pulled in the first inning against Florida but gave Kentucky three strong innings against a potent Arkansas lineup in a game where the Bat Cats secured that key 13th SEC win. The sophomore should be fresh and has NCAA Tournament experience.

Kentucky will need a quality start from whoever gets the start on Saturday evening. Winning a shootout feels unlikely to happen.

Tyler Bell will look to bounce-back against West Virginia

Kentucky star shortstop Tyler Bell fouled a ball off his leg in last year’s regional matchup against West Virginia in the first inning. The future first-round pick had to play banged-up throughout the Clemson regional and even missed a game. Bell finished 0-8 against WVU with four strikeouts.

The sophomore will get another shot at the Mountaineers on Saturday.

Bell enters Saturday’s matchup slashing .344/.514/.588 across 179 plate appearances with 17 extra-base hits, 27 RBI, and 10 stolen bases. The infielder gets on base at an extremely high clip and can produce easy power from the No. 2 spot in Kentucky’s lineup. Bell was 0-3 with three strikeouts against Wake Forest on Friday after two big performances against Arkansas and Vanderbilt to end the regular season.

Scoring runs could be difficult against a very good West Virginia pitching staff. Bell will be hitting from the right side against the Mountaineers and is a big factor in this matchup. With Luke Lawrence‘s status up in the air after suffering a knee injury on Friday, UK could be a man short at the top of the lineup. That will make Bell’s at-bats even more important.

Your best players need to shine in the biggest spots. This is the biggest game of the season for Kentucky. Can Bell end his mini-slump against West Virginia?

Kentucky’s bullpen is in good shape

Kentucky got six innings from starter Jaxon Jelkin before Nile Adcock (27 pitches) and Jackson Soucie (15 pitches) combined to record nine outs to close out the game. That leaves Kentucky in a very good spot entering Day 2 of the regional.

Jack Sams (2.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 16 IP, 20 K) had emerged as one of the team’s top relievers over the last three SEC series and is fresh entering Saturday. Jack Bennett (6.19 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 32 IP, 32 K) leads the team in saves (seven) and is also available and fresh after not pitching in the SEC Tournament. Connor Mattison (8.10 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 36.2 IP, 37 K) could be a long relief option after starting four SEC games down the stretch. Ryan Mullan (3.94 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 16 IP, 18 K) has been a key early innings reliver who is also fresh.

Bullpen management is so critical in regionals. Kentucky needed two pitchers on Friday but both should be available later this weekend. UK’s pitching situation is in a good spot entering Saturday.

What the numbers tell us about this matchup

This is what the data says about this NCAA Tournament contest.

West Virginia

Record: 40-14 (21-9)

RPI: 16

DSR: 10

Runs: 7.3 (No. 74 overall)

Home Runs: 42 (No. 213 overall)

OBP: .404 (No. 43 overall)

Slugging: .451 (No. 106 overall)

Runs Allowed: 4.2 (No. 10 overall)

ERA: 3.86 (No. 9 overall)

WHIP: 1.29 (No. 13 overall)

K Rate: 24.9% (No. 28 overall)

Walk Rate: 10.5% (No. 114 overall

Kentucky

Record: 31-21 (13-17)

RPI: 37

DSR: 30

Runs: 7.1 (No. 100 overall)

Home Runs: 55 (No. 142 overall)

OBP: .399 (No. 63 overall)

Slugging: .457 (No. 94 overall)

Runs Allowed: 5.3 (No. 77 overall)

ERA: 5.36 (No. 97 overall)

WHIP: 1.49 (No. 83 overall)

K Rate: 22.7% (No. 54 overall)

Walk Rate: 11.1% (No. 155 overall)

Kentucky and West Virginia are very similar on offense. Neither team has a ton of power and each is not really built to win shootouts. Stolen bases will be a big part of the game and earning free passes could make a different. The big separation is on the mound.

The Mountaineers have one of the best pitching staffs in college baseball. Its why this Big 12 program is hosting a regional for the first time since 2019. This is shaping up to be a low-scoring matchup where manufacturing runs could make the difference. If either side finds the home run button, it could make a big difference.

Who To Watch For: West Virginia Mountaineers

— Armani Guzman (1B | L/R | 5-10, 205): You don’t see a first baseman leading a team in steals very often, but that is happening in Morgantown. Guzman was the Clemson Regional MVP last season who has settled in at first base as junior. The veteran leads the team stolen bases (31). Guzman has 17 doubles and is dangerous if he gets on base.

— Gavin Kelly (C | R/R | 6-0, 175): The sophomore catcher from Pittsburgh earned first-team All-Big 12 honors this season after slashing .377/.478/.676 with 17 doubles, 3 triples, and 13 home runs. Kelly leads this team in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, doubles, home runs, RBI (50), and OPS (1.154). Kelly hits second in the lineup and is by far the most dangerous bat in this lineup. No one else on the card has reached 10 home runs this season.

— Ian Korn (RHP | 6-0, 205): Odds are high that Kentucky will see West Virginia’s top bullpen arm if the game is close on Saturday. Korn was the D-II National Pitcher of the Year in 2025. The transition to power conference baseball has been a smooth one. The right-handed pitcher leads this team in WHIP (0.98) and has logged 63 innings over 18 appearances. Korn has a three-pitch mix with a slider that can create a lot of swing and miss.

IAN KORN SLAMS THE DOOR WITH 4 SHUTOUT INNINGS 🔥🔥🔥



West Virginia takes the series in Lawrence. CUE COUNTRY ROADS 🎵 pic.twitter.com/GF7BNI3wkT — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 9, 2026

— Maxx Yehl (LHP | 6-6, 235): West Virginia’s ace was saved for today’s game. Yehl was a first-team All-Big 12 selection who has shined in his transition from the bullpen to the starting rotation as a redshirt junior. Yehl leads this team in strikeouts (95).

How To Watch: No. 1 West Virginia vs. No. 3 Kentucky

Kentucky will play in the second game on Day 2 of the NCAA Tournament. West Virginia is hosting. Expect a jam-packed crowd at the park in Monongalia County.

First Pitch : 5 p.m. ET

: 5 p.m. ET TV : SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jensen Lewis)

: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jensen Lewis) Radio : UK Sports Network (Darren Headrick)

: UK Sports Network (Darren Headrick) AM : 630 WLAP

: 630 WLAP Online: iHeart Radio

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