WATCH: Nick Mingione, Tyler Bell recap Kentucky's tough loss to West Virginia

Kentucky held a 9-6 lead entering the ninth inning on Sunday night in Morgantown. The Wildcats were three outs away from claiming a regional title. Nick Mingione’s team left the field with an 11-9 loss. That sets the stage for another rubber match in what has been a season of rubber match games.

I thought our bullpen did a great job trying to keep us in that game. Obviously, the first inning didn’t go the way we wanted. I thought Ira Austin did an incredible job to get us out of that jam. Tommy (Skelding) got us some big outs. Chase Alderman was fantastic. Got us seven outs, I thought it was good. And then Nile (Adcock). Man, he wanted it. I’m sick to my stomach for him. He pitched so good. Give them (West Virginia) credit. They had a great comeback, a great comeback.”

Mingione and start shortstop Tyler Bell discussed the tough loss, what happens next, and how Kentucky will bounce-back on Monday. Smash that play button.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.

Morgantown Final: No. 1 West Virginia vs. No. 3 Kentucky

Kentucky and West Virginia each have one loss in the Morgantown regional. That sets up a sudden death matchup on Monday. The Cats and Mountaineers will play under the lights at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Game Day : Monday, June 1

: Monday, June 1 First Pitch : 6 p.m. ET

: 6 p.m. ET TV : TBD (Tom Hart, Jensen Lewis)

: TBD (Tom Hart, Jensen Lewis) Radio : UK Sports Network (Darren Headrick)

: UK Sports Network (Darren Headrick) AM : 630 WLAP

: 630 WLAP Online: iHeart Radio

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