WATCH: Nick Mingione, Tyler Bell recap Kentucky's tough loss to West Virginia
Kentucky held a 9-6 lead entering the ninth inning on Sunday night in Morgantown. The Wildcats were three outs away from claiming a regional title. Nick Mingione’s team left the field with an 11-9 loss. That sets the stage for another rubber match in what has been a season of rubber match games.
I thought our bullpen did a great job trying to keep us in that game. Obviously, the first inning didn’t go the way we wanted. I thought Ira Austin did an incredible job to get us out of that jam. Tommy (Skelding) got us some big outs. Chase Alderman was fantastic. Got us seven outs, I thought it was good. And then Nile (Adcock). Man, he wanted it. I’m sick to my stomach for him. He pitched so good. Give them (West Virginia) credit. They had a great comeback, a great comeback.”
Mingione and start shortstop Tyler Bell discussed the tough loss, what happens next, and how Kentucky will bounce-back on Monday. Smash that play button.
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Morgantown Final: No. 1 West Virginia vs. No. 3 Kentucky
Kentucky and West Virginia each have one loss in the Morgantown regional. That sets up a sudden death matchup on Monday. The Cats and Mountaineers will play under the lights at Kendrick Family Ballpark.
- Game Day: Monday, June 1
- First Pitch: 6 p.m. ET
- TV: TBD (Tom Hart, Jensen Lewis)
- Radio: UK Sports Network (Darren Headrick)
- AM: 630 WLAP
- Online: iHeart Radio
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