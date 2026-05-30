Kentucky has history with West Virginia on diamond

Kentucky and West Virginia are very familiar with each other. These two programs scrimmaged in the preseason. That meeting came just a few months after a postseason meeting. The Cats and Mountaineers will again meet in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday evening. This will be the fourth postseason clash between these programs from the SEC and Big 12.

How have these matchups faired? Lets take a quick look back at this series history. We could be in for another thriller at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

2023: Kentucky 10, West Virginia 0 (Lexington)

In the 2023 Lexington Regional, Kentucky and West Virginia met in the losers bracket at Kentucky Proud Park after each club lost to Indiana but beat Ball State. The Bat Cats jumped all over the Mountaineers.

Austin Strickland, Magdiel Cotto, and James McCoy combined to toss a seven-hit shutout. Kentucky took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Nolan McCarthy then belted a two-run home run in the fourth inning to claim a 5-0 lead. It was all smooth sailing from that point.

Nolan McCarthy out here doing things! pic.twitter.com/VXMQguchFz — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) June 4, 2023

The Cats would beat Indiana in consecutive games to advance to a super regional.

2025: West Virginia 4, Kentucky 3 (Clemson)

Kentucky hit the road in a regional for the first time under Nick Mingione and were in great position after taking a early lead. The Bat Cats plated three runs in the fourth frame when a Ryan Schwartz double and a squeeze bunt started the scoring. With Ben Cleaver on cruise control, things looked great for the SEC team.

Until they didn’t.

A throwing error and a hit by pitch loaded the bases for West Virginia with two outs in the fifth inning. Then another bad throw on a ground ball allowed a pair of WVU runners to score. The Big 12 team tied the game in the sixth before winning the game in the ninth in walk off fashion with a double, passed ball, and sac fly.

2025: West Virginia 13, Kentucky 12

After dropping the opener to West Virginia, No. 3 seed Kentucky moved to the losers bracket. After a win over No. 4 seed USC Upstate, the Bat Cats crushed No. 1 seed Clemson to start Sunday. That set the stage for another matchup against West Virginia in the second leg of a regional doubleheader.

The Bat Cats jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the fourth inning before WVU plated six runs in the bottom frame. Kentucky immediately bounced back to take a 8-7 lead in the fifth and extended that lead to 12-7 in the eighth. Then another six-run inning arrived for the Mountaineers in the eighth that allowed the Big 12 club to claim the regional title.

Hudson Brown and Devin Burkes both left the yard but that was not enough in a game where UK used nine pitchers and had a late bullpen meltdown.