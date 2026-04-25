Kentucky WR Kendrick Law Selected in the Fifth Round of the NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions

An explosive athlete from the University of Kentucky has new threads to wear on Sundays. Wide receiver Kendrick Law was selected by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round of the NFL Draft with the No. 168 overall pick.

A Louisiana native, Law was a Blue Chip recruit who initially signed to play with Alabama. After playing a small role with the Crimson Tide, he transferred to Kentucky for his final season and became on the Wildcats’ most productive players.

A starter in all 12 games of 2025, he led the team in receptions (53) and receiving yards (540) and averaged 10.2 yards per catch. He had three touchdown catches, including a 71-yarder against Tennessee, one of two 100+ yard receiving games last season.

Law did most of his damage near the line of scrimmage, often serving as an extension of the running game, using his physicality to break tackles and get to the next level. A kickoff return specialist at Alabama, that tool could serve him well as the league opens the door for more returns with the dynamic kickoff.

Law is the first former Kentucky wide receiver selected in the NFL Draft since 2022, and the third since Randall Cobb in 2011.

Kendrick Law is a wideout with a rocked-up build who spent four seasons in the SEC with one as a full-time starter at Kentucky. The former blue-chip recruit has the look of a slot receiver but will need to sharpen his route-running technique as he transitions to the NFL. Most notably needs improvement getting in and out of breaks. Was a factor for the Tide in the jet sweep game and looks comfortable with the ball in his hands as runner. Shows some YAC creation out of the short passing game due to strength and ability to run through tackles both at Alabama and Kentucky (30 missed tackles forced on 86 career receptions). There is not a lot of wiggle in open space. This is very much a north-south runner who loses speed and power when he has to get lateral. Law owns absolute tenacity as a blocker and can bury defensive backs.

True slot receiver with a physical play style. Law can provide immediate value in the short passing game, but route-running must improve to become a true factor in the intermediate passing game. Will bring immediate special teams value to the next level due to his kick return history and ability to cover kicks. Was used as a gunner at Kentucky and could find a niche playing in the third phase.

Route-running is a huge question mark. Not a natural pass catcher. Has not shown vertical playmaking in his long career despite the impressive speed and athleticism profile. Law is very much a gadget player with a feel of running back playing wide receiver who will need to make an impact on special teams and in the quick passing game. His physical traits will be worth investing in. Some team will give him a chance to develop into a more well-rounded wide receiver.

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