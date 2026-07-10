Wildcat Spotlight: Elijah "Bo" Barnes

The Kentucky football program underwent an offseason transformation. Will Stein flipped the roster, bringing plenty of excitement, but also uncertainty. While we cannot know exactly what to expect on every single Saturday, we can get a better idea of who is behind the facemask. KSR is taking a closer look at the players who will be making an impact this fall. Up next is former Blue Chip linebacker, Elijah “Bo” Barnes.

Nuts and Bolts

Position: Inside “Mike” Linebacker

Height: 6-1

Weight: 242

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

[More in the Wildcat Spotlight Series: Olaus Alinen, CJ Baxter, Shane Carr]

Experience

Barnes only has one year of college experience. The Texas native signed to play for the Longhorns in 2025. He used a redshirt, playing in just four games. Barnes logged the majority of his 43 snaps in the bowl game, where he tallied three tackles and a sack against Michigan.

Eye-Opening Info

Barnes was one of the top linebacker prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. A consensus four-star talent, he was the No. 60 overall player, No. 3 linebacker, and No. 12 player from Texas, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. By my estimation, Lance Heard is the only player on the roster with a higher high school recruiting ranking.

Over ten games during Barnes’ senior season at Skyline (not the chili), he tallied 110 tackles (79 solo), 18 tackles for loss, six sacks, one interception, one pass break-up, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. You might expect that kind of production from a Blue Chip linebacker. What if I told you that he clocked a sub-11-second 100-meter dash at 230 pounds? A 10.96 is a great time, especially for someone that size.

What People are Saying About Bo Barnes

People weren’t saying much about Barnes during the early days of spring practice. It took him some time to find his footing, but after more and more practice, things started to click. “I’ve been very pleased with Bo Barnes and his continuous improvement,” Stein said after the spring game.

In Barnes’ Own Words

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Bo Barnes Player Comp

Rivals’ Charles Power sees a lot of Kenneth Murray in Barnes’ game. Murray had 155 tackles during his sophomore season at Oklahoma, en route to becoming a first-round pick by the Chargers in 2020.

“Elijah Barnes’ physical, high-energy play style as an inside linebacker reminds us of Kenneth Murray,” Power wrote in 2024. “Barnes was more athletic at the same stage, while Murray was a bit taller.”

Barnes has all of the traits to be a special player in the SEC, although that doesn’t mean there is no room for improvement.

“Has the makings of a future defensive captain and signal caller,” Power said. “A bit of a straight line mover who can improve his fluidity while dropping into space. The physical traits and play personality point to a projectable skill set in college and ultimately the pro level.”

Expected Role for Barnes

Despite his inexperience, Barnes is expected to step in and be Kentucky’s starting Mike linebacker on day one. That’s a tall task for a second-year player. He has all of the athletic traits, but it’s a demanding position. Mastering all of the subtleties without thinking, simply reacting, is a challenge. Barnes may experience some early growing pains, but it will all be worth it if he develops into the player many people think he will become as a multi-year starter with All-SEC potential.