Wildcat Spotlight: No. 73 Olaus Alinen

The Kentucky football program underwent an offseason transformation. Will Stein flipped the roster, bringing plenty of excitement, but also uncertainty. While we cannot know exactly what to expect on every single Saturday, we can get a better idea of who is behind the facemask. KSR is taking a closer look at the players who will be making an impact this fall, starting with Olaus Alinen.

Nuts and Bolts

Position: OG/OT

Height: 6-6

Weight: 329

Class: Redshirt Junior

Hometown: Pori, Finland

Experience

Alinen grew up in Finland. He started on a hockey rink and played goalie before joining the middle school football team, which his father coached. Klaus Alinen played in the NFL Europe and even spent some time on the Atlanta Falcons roster.

Alinen moved stateside to play in the Connecticut Prep School ranks for his final two years of high school football. He quickly caught the eyes of scouts, developing into a Top-200 prospect and an Under Armour All-American who Eric Wolford and Nick Saban recruited to Alabama. He played sparingly during his time in Tuscaloosa, only logging 165 career snaps before hitting the transfer portal this offseason.

Eye-Opening Info on Alinen

You know how much Olaus Alinen loves football? During his childhood in Finland, he’d stay up into the middle of the night to watch the Cleveland Browns. That’s sicko behavior, but he ate it up.

“When they had a good run with Nick Chubb, we really liked their O-line with Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, and those guys. They were really good,” he said in the spring.

What the Wildcats are Saying About Alinen

Will Stein did not single out Olaus Alinen, but he did tell Matt Jones after spring practice that he has a ton of confidence in the Kentucky offensive line.

“We have a strong unit up front. I feel like it’s going to play winning football consistently,” said the Kentucky head coach. “I think our first five, six, seven guys are as good as I’ve been around in a long time. And I know that’s putting a lot on them. It’s obviously projecting something that has not even happened in a real football game yet. But I just see their size, their strength, their ability to retain information, and play together as a unit, I thought that was really good.”

In Olaus’ Own Words

Kiwi is not native to Finland, but this guy loves it.

Expected Role for Alinen

Olaus Alinen’s strength is his versatility. He logged snaps at guard and tackle during his time at Alabama. He spent some time at tackle in the spring, but he might fit best at guard. Kentucky needs its best five in front of Kenny Minchey at all times, and the interior is likely the best path forward for No. 73. This guy is rock solid. A brute who is one of the stronger guys on the football team, he’ll be hard to move around in the trenches this fall, unless Cutter Leftwich needs him to play multiple positions on the offensive line.