Wildcat Spotlight: No. 1 CJ Baxter

The Kentucky football program underwent an offseason transformation. Will Stein flipped the roster, bringing plenty of excitement, but also uncertainty. While we cannot know exactly what to expect on every single Saturday, we can get a better idea of who is behind the facemask. KSR is taking a closer look at the players who will be making an impact this fall. After starting with Olaus Alinen, we turn our attention to somebody who will be running behind him this fall, CJ Baxter.

Nuts and Bolts

Position: Running Back

Height: 6-1

Weight: 230

Class: Redshirt Junior

Hometown: Boynton Beach, Florida

Experience

Baxter was the best running back in the 2023 recruiting class, an All-American who tallied nearly 4,000 rushing yards and 57 touchdowns during his prolific Florida prep career. He signed with Texas and made an immediate impact, rushing the ball 138 times for 659 yards (4.8 ypc) and five touchdowns, securing an honorable mention spot on the All-Big 12 team.

That’s when the injury bug returned. He dealt with injuries as a high school senior. A month before the start of his highly-anticipated sophomore campaign at Texas, he suffered a season-ending knee injury. Baxter returned for the 2025 season but was limited to just eight games and two starting assignments, thanks to hamstring issues.

Eye-Opening Info

CJ Baxter became the first true freshman to start at running back for Texas since Ricky Williams in 1995. That guy became the sport’s all-time leading rusher. Not too shabby.

Here’s one other fun fact: His nickname is C4. That’s the name Martels Carter goes by. The Paducah Tilghman product played safety until Baxter and Jovantae Barnes were sidelined by injuries this spring, moving Carter into the backfield. Kentucky’s running back room has two C4s.

In Baxter’s Own Words

“I don’t know if you guys know about the book of Job in the Bible, but Job was a guy who had everything, and he had all this stuff taken away from him. He had all the riches, the family, everything. You name it, he had it, and it was ultimately to test his faith. Well, he still fell back on his faith. And I genuinely believe when I went through that knee injury, I was Job. God did that for a reason.”

Baxter has a profound perspective on his collegiate career. He’s prepared to prove the doubters wrong at Kentucky.

[READ: Fueled by Faith, CJ Baxter is Ready for Redemption. “There’s nothing I can’t overcome now.”]

Excited to see his wheels in the fall 🏎️💨



Get to know @c4era_. pic.twitter.com/jp4vOpM7DM — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) June 24, 2026

Luckett’s Scouting Eval

CJ Baxter Jr. (6-1, 227) is a big tailback who has some burst and pass-catching ability. The Texas transfer has shown some acceleration through the line of scrimmage when healthy and is a natural pass catcher on screens and swing passes. Baxter is best as a downhill rusher but also has the fluidity to have success in a wide zone scheme thanks to more than adequate cutting with some impressive start and stop ability. Was not a great tackle breaker in 2023 and could improve upon running through contact. Does a good job of knowing when to turn horizontal runs north/south to gain positive yards. Had some of his most impressive reps on gap scheme designs. The tailback has put some solid pass block reps on tape. Baxter is a load to handle when his shoulders are square, he picks up steam, and runs with a forward lean. This is a big tailback who can hit holes quick and owns real receiving value. Durability is massive question mark. The hamstring injuries that plagued Baxter in high school showed up again in 2025. Meanwhile, the tailback did not look himself coming off the PCL and LCL knee injuries. Baxter needs to get healthy. If he is healthy, this can be a quality RB1 in an SEC offense. This is not a big home run hitter in the explosive play department, but Baxter can be a workhorse back who can consistently find positive yards, keep the offense ahead of the chains, and give a quarterback a nice checkdown option in the passing game.

Expected Role for Baxter

Baxter is the highest-ranked skill player in EA Sports College Football ’27. He could very well end up being one of the best in the SEC. The rare combination of size and speed gives Baxter an incredibly high ceiling, but the injury questions are unavoidable. He participated sparingly during spring practice. How many games and snaps can Baxter give Kentucky this fall? I have a feeling we’ll be discussing Baxter’s availability throughout most of the 2026 campaign.