What County You From? The Definitive 120 Guide to Kentucky Basketball

The Commonwealth of Kentucky has many unique qualities. We do things differently here, particularly when meeting a stranger.

When people ask, “Where are you from?” the response is typically tied to a town or city. In Kentucky, we respond by sharing which county we are from. The big cities are the few exceptions. In that case, folks from Louisville or Lexington will tell you which high school they attended.

Kentucky has 120 counties, the third-most of any state in the union. Each has its own colorful past, one that Billy Rutledge is sharing daily on Kentucky Sports Radio. That segment inspired Jon Scott to complete a new project at Big Blue History.

The Kentucky basketball historian has archived pretty much anything and everything you need to know about the Wildcats. Big Blue History includes the entire Kentucky basketball record book, a year-by-year account of the program, and a list of every jersey number ever worn. Now, he’s added a new wrinkle.

You can now use Big Blue History to see every county that has sent a player to Lexington to play basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats. The Kentucky county database includes 417 players from 84 of Kentucky’s 120 counties.

You probably will not be surprised to see that Fayette County leads the way with 89 Kentucky Wildcats. What was surprising was that there were only two Wildcats from the state’s fourth-most populous county, Warren County: Jason Lathrem and Josh Carrier. Malachi Moreno is only the third player from Scott County to play for Kentucky. Owensboro has five Sweet 16 Titles, but only eight Wildcats are from Daviess County, which has not sent a player to Lexington since Rex Chapman in the 80s.

There are a few big omissions. A couple of Louisville neighbors, Meade and Spencer County, have not yet sent a player to Kentucky, as well as Simpson County, the home of Joker Phillips. These are the 36 who are absent from the Kentucky basketball county database. Take a closer look and enjoy this new tool on Big Blue History.