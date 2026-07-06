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What County You From? The Definitive 120 Guide to Kentucky Basketball

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Nick Roush@RoushKSR
5h
malachi-moreno-draft-return
Malachi Moreno is just the third Kentucky basketball player from Scott County, via Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The Commonwealth of Kentucky has many unique qualities. We do things differently here, particularly when meeting a stranger.

When people ask, “Where are you from?” the response is typically tied to a town or city. In Kentucky, we respond by sharing which county we are from. The big cities are the few exceptions. In that case, folks from Louisville or Lexington will tell you which high school they attended.

Kentucky has 120 counties, the third-most of any state in the union. Each has its own colorful past, one that Billy Rutledge is sharing daily on Kentucky Sports Radio. That segment inspired Jon Scott to complete a new project at Big Blue History.

The Kentucky basketball historian has archived pretty much anything and everything you need to know about the Wildcats. Big Blue History includes the entire Kentucky basketball record book, a year-by-year account of the program, and a list of every jersey number ever worn. Now, he’s added a new wrinkle.

Map of Kentucky counties

You can now use Big Blue History to see every county that has sent a player to Lexington to play basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats. The Kentucky county database includes 417 players from 84 of Kentucky’s 120 counties.

You probably will not be surprised to see that Fayette County leads the way with 89 Kentucky Wildcats. What was surprising was that there were only two Wildcats from the state’s fourth-most populous county, Warren County: Jason Lathrem and Josh Carrier. Malachi Moreno is only the third player from Scott County to play for Kentucky. Owensboro has five Sweet 16 Titles, but only eight Wildcats are from Daviess County, which has not sent a player to Lexington since Rex Chapman in the 80s.

There are a few big omissions. A couple of Louisville neighbors, Meade and Spencer County, have not yet sent a player to Kentucky, as well as Simpson County, the home of Joker Phillips. These are the 36 who are absent from the Kentucky basketball county database. Take a closer look and enjoy this new tool on Big Blue History.

CountyPopulation
Meade30,699
Logan28,669
Rowan24,476
Allen22,536
Spencer20,998
Simpson20,788
Wayne19,597
Adair19,423
Russell18,608
Garrard18,207
Rockcastle16,148
Lawrence15,765
Trigg14,512
Morgan14,415
Jackson13,325
Todd12,972
Webster12,929
Edmonson12,749
Breathitt12,558
Butler12,520
Washington12,368
Green11,644
Owen11,601
Monroe11,191
Leslie9,627
Clinton9,139
McLean9,064
Livingston8,863
Gallatin8,840
Elliott7,265
Menifee6,430
Wolfe6,298
Cumberland5,992
Carlisle4,747
Owsley3,932
Robertson2,325

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Curated by editors

2026-07-06
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More Kentucky Wildcats News from KSR+