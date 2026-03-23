Who will return for Kentucky? Cats share first thoughts on stay/go decisions

Who will stay and who will go for the Kentucky Wildcats entering the 2026 offseason? Those official decisions will trickle out over the next couple of weeks as the transfer portal opens and draft declarations are made, but the first reactions come after the final game. Are they useful? Well, not for concrete information you can take to the bank, knowing they are just minutes removed from the clock striking midnight on the year with minimal thought put into their futures, family and agent conversations still to come.

Travis Perry, for instance, said following the Tennessee loss in the Sweet 16 last year that he would ‘certainly’ be back for his sophomore campaign in Lexington — and we saw how that unfolded.

It is, however, a snapshot of their current mindset and what will go into their upcoming decisions. You can sometimes read between the lines, too, on optimism or pessimism, and maybe even some gamesmanship knowing the NIL negotiations are right around the corner. There was a whole lot of it in the postgame locker room following the Wildcats’ 82-63 loss to end the season, especially considering 11 players technically have remaining eligibility and decisions to make.

Of them, Jayden Quaintance is a lock to enter the NBA Draft, but the range elsewhere of probable, questionable and doubtful to return is wide. Malachi Moreno, Collin Chandler and Kam Williams are the safest bets to run it back as Wildcats, and Mark Pope lumped in Andrija Jelavic among those who have ‘gained some great experience’ and will ‘get better and better and better,’ presumably at Kentucky.

“We’ll start there and kind of build out from there,” he said.

Braydon Hawthorne and Reece Potter both said they planned to return in 2026-27, which has been the plan all along as redshirts. As for Mo Dioubate, Brandon Garrison, Jaland Lowe, Trent Noah and Jasper Johnson? Well, those could get interesting — and nothing is ever guaranteed in the portal/NIL era, so surprise potential should always be accounted for.

Until then, KSR caught up with many of the Wildcat underclassmen for our first wave of updates on their future plans.

Andrija Jelavic

“I wanted to, of course, play better than I played this season — but it was my first season. I had some good experience and I hope to have a great second year. … Yeah, I mean, I don’t want to talk right now about (whether or not the plan is to return to Kentucky next season), it’s about the moment, but I hope so.”

Jasper Johnson

“I’m not really thinking about that right now. I mean, I’m just here with my guys, knowing that our season’s over now, just trying to take it all in and just talk to all my friends on the team and all the relationships that I made. But, no, I’m not really thinking too far right now.”

Collin Chandler

“I’m not going to — that’s not what I’m thinking about right now, but I’m grateful for this season, for this team, and I hope we can celebrate together the memories that we made, the relationships we made. That’s really where my mind’s at.”

Kam Williams

“Yeah, that’s the plan. Obviously, I love it here, so definitely I would love to be back here, but that’s also something I’m not really trying to think about right now. I’m definitely trying to spend time with my seniors and, obviously, everyone else on the squad, because once the school year is over, everyone goes back to their homes. Some people live on one side of the world, some people live on the other side, so definitely going to cherish the moments that we all want to share together.

“We’ll probably go out to eat, go to someone’s house, stuff like that. A lot of off-the-court type of vibes, because those are the things that we really cherish the most.”

Brandon Garrison

“Trying to soak this loss in. Just wishing I could play another weekend, but just taking it day by day. … (I’m focused on) just having a huge offseason. Trying to stay consistent for the upcoming season, work on my game and just become a better player overall. … Yes, for sure (I want that upcoming season to be at Kentucky).”

Mo Dioubate

“I’m just looking forward to getting better. I’m going to be in the gym every day. I’m going to develop my game. I’m going to go crazy in the gym. It’s going to be my last year of college, so this is it right here. I’ve got to play my best basketball. I’ve got to be the best version of myself that no one’s seen yet. Just me getting better and being allowed to do the things that I do in the game at a higher level. That’s my focus right now, just getting better. …

“If that’s what it comes down to (returning to Kentucky) — I’ve still got time to think about my decision. I’ve got a lot of things going on in my head right now after the loss. Now that the season’s over, I’m going to have a lot of time to make my decision. Just having those moments with each other, it just showed how much we love each other this year.”

Malachi Moreno

“There’s a lot of thoughts in my head. I’m still trying to process what’s going on, what happened today. I’m extremely upset that this is the last time I get to wear this jersey with this team, but I feel like after a couple days — it will be a couple days to process it with my family and just go through the talks, and we’ll make a decision from there.”