Kentucky vs. Florida Availability Report

We are hours away from a battle for first place in the SEC. On the eve of this highly anticipated matchup in Gainesville, we now know which Kentucky and Florida players will be ready to take the court.

Injuries have been a constant throughout the Mark Pope era. As expected, three Kentucky Wildcats were listed as out on the official SEC Availability Report.

Point guard Jaland Lowe underwent season-ending surgery on his shoulder in January. That’s right around the time Kam Williams suffered a broken foot. Jayden Quaintance has been rehabbing a torn ACL since March. After making a couple of appearances for the Cats, it doesn’t look like Quaintance be playing anytime soon.

“So, we started him on just a very, very, very light — not even return to play just a little rehab,” Mark Pope said Thursday. “And there’s just a little bit of swelling that came back. So, we’re managing that. But it’s not imminent right now.”

As for the Gators, Florida is not dealing with any injuries ahead of Saturday’s contest against Kentucky. The Wildcats are 11.5-point underdogs in Gainesville, according to BetMGM.

No. 25 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Florida: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : Saturday, 3:00 p.m. ET

: Saturday, 3:00 p.m. ET TV : ABC (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes)

: ABC (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 385

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

