Kentucky will play West Virginia in second round of NCAA Tournament

Following 5-seed Kentucky’s 71-56 first-round victory over 12-seed James Madison, the Cats had to wait a few hours to see who they would play in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Would it be the hosting team, 4-seed West Virginia, or 13-seed Miami (OH) on Monday?

Now, we know that Kentucky will be taking on West Virginia in the second round — the matchup we’ve been looking forward to all weekend. The time and channel are currently unknown. This story will be updated as soon as we know both of those things.

With the Mountaineers’ 82-54 win over Miami (OH), they now sit at 28-6 on the year under head coach Mark Kellogg, who has been at the helm in Morgantown since the 2023-24 season.

Kellogg has won everywhere he has gone. He got his start as a head coach at Division II Fort Lewis and spent 10 seasons coaching at the D-II level. He took two schools, Fort Lewis and West Texas A&M, to the D-II national title game. He then went 195-55 (.780) in eight years at Stephen F. Austin before taking the West Virginia job.

In his three years at West Virginia thus far, Kellogg’s Mountaineers have won at least 25 games in each season while also advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in each of those years as well. This has been the best year for the program under his leadership, highlighted by a Big 12 Tournament championship.

The Mountaineers winning their conference tournament is probably what ended up making them a 4-seed, knocking the Cats back to the 5-seed line.

Kenny Brooks is 1-3 all-time against West Virginia, dating back to his days at James Madison and Virginia Tech, but he can make that record look a little bit better if the Cats can punch their first ticket to the Sweet 16 since 2016.

Kentucky as a program is 3-1 all-time against the Mountaineers, with the last meeting on Dec. 1, 2021 being an 83-60 win for the Cats. This will be the first meeting between the two programs in Morgantown.

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