Kentucky's win over Arkansas was ESPN's most-watched game of the season

Kentucky’s 85-77 win over Arkansas from this past weekend sure did bring in plenty of eyeballs.

According to Nielsen, the Wildcats’ road victory over John Calipari‘s Razorbacks drew in 2.4 million viewers, making it the most-watched college basketball game on ESPN so far this season. It was also the most-watched sports telecast of the entire day (Saturday, Jan. 31).

Not only was this Kentucky’s first win against its former coach, but it was also a massive bounce-back performance for the Wildcats after losing by 25 points to Vanderbilt a few days prior.

Also of note, Kentucky vs. Arkansas attracted more viewers than the game that came right before it on ESPN: BYU vs. Kansas, which drew 2.1 million viewers (ESPN’s second-most-watched game this season) and featured a pair of projected top-three picks in this year’s NBA Draft: Darryn Peterson (Kansas) and AJ Dybantsa (BYU). Additionally, Sunday’s SEC game between Alabama and Florida brought in 1.6 million viewers, the most-watched men’s college basketball game on ABC since the 2008-09 season.

Given the Calipari vs. Kentucky angle, it’s no shock to see that game rank so highly in terms of TV viewership. Even before this matchup, the Wildcats and Razorbacks were already two of the top five most-watched teams in the sport through the first half of the season — UK ranking fifth and Arkansas ranking third. Kentucky’s comeback win over Tennessee saw 1.7 million people tune in, while the victory over Indiana reached two million viewers.

Even though this season hasn’t gone according to plan, fans from all over the country are still seeking out Mark Pope‘s Kentucky Wildcats.

