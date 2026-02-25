Kentucky will attempt to heat up bats in midweek contest versus WKU

Kentucky is off to a 5-2 start in 2026 heading into the second midweek game of the season. Both losses have looked familiar. The Wildcats have struggled to get the offense going even when the pitching staff gives them multiple chances to win the game. The Cats need to wake up bats.

In a 8-6 loss to Morehead State, UK produced just six hits and struggled to get lead runners on bae. In a 1-0 loss to Evansville, UK produced just four hits. In those losses, UK has produced just three extra-base hits (all doubles) and has not created enough traffic on the bases to execute their offensive gameplan. The offense needs some more consistency.

Kentucky will attempt to warmup the bats chilly temperatures on Wednesday in Lexington after this non-conference game with WKU was postponed by one day due to freezing temperatures. Some runs will be needed to win.

Hudson Brown (12-26, 4 doubles, 3 RBI, 4 strikeouts, 6 walks) and Ethan Hindle (8-25, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 8 RBI, 6 strikeouts, 7 BB/HBP) have been mainstays at the top of Kentucky’s lineup. UK needs more support around them. Nick Mingione has done some shuffling with the lineup to replace Tyler Bell by moving infielder Luke Lawrence (9-27, double, home run, 8 RBI, 4 strikeouts, 5 BB/HBP) up and down the card while handing out spot starts to Carson Hansen (OF), Tagger Tyson (catcher), and Braxton Van Cleave (DH) to help get this offense revved up. There have been good moments when the Cats record a big inning early but droughts have been commonplace and have led to some poor offensive performances.

Kentucky will look to end that at the beginning of this homestand. This team is getting some good pitching to start the season. To continue to stack wins, the offense must become more consistent.

WKU is fresh off a conference title and NCAA Tournament bid

WKU is off to a 5-3 start after an eight-game homestand to begin the 2026 season. The Tops split a four-game set with BYU before taking three of four against Southeast Missouri. Head coach Marc Rardin is in his fourth season in Bowling Green after 20 years as a junior college head coach at Iowa Western where he won three JUCO national championships. The winning has followed him to WKU.

After consecutive 36-win campaigns to begin his tenure, Rardin helped lead the Tops to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009 last year. WKU won 46 games and claimed the C-USA Tournament title to clinch an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. This was WKU’s first conference tournament championship in 17 years. The Tops earned a No. 3 seed in the Oxford Regional before going 0-2 in the postseason but last year was a historical year for this baseball program that included C-USA Coach of the Year honors for Rardin, an appearance in the top 25 poll, and a 30-3 record at home. One of those wins occurred against Kentucky.

The Wildcats lead this all-time series 41-30 but the Tops have had some recent success against the Bat Cats.

Who To Watch For: WKU Hilltoppers

— Lane Arroyos: This junior college transfer is serving as WKU’s leadoff hitter. The Texas native is 12-30 (.400) through eight games with five doubles, two home runs, eight walks, and 12 RBI. Arroyos has been WKU’s most dangerous offensive player this season.

— Austin Haller: The former junior college transfer is now in year three at WKU. Haller earned C-USA All-Tournament honors last season and is off a year when he slashed .321/.457/.457 as a left-handed hitting second baseman. Haller is getting close to 100 career starts at WKU and gives this offense some consistency at the bottom of the order.

— Kyle Hayes: WKU’s starting first baseman earned All-CUSA second-team honors in 2025 and was a preseason all-conference selection in 2026. The right-handed swinger batted .363 last season with 16 doubles, 10 home runs, and 56 RBI with more walks (30) than strikeouts (29). Hayes is 3-12 with 5 RBI through eight games this season and will appear in the middle of the lineup.

OBLITERATED 💥 @kh_vii with the 3️⃣-run blast to put the Tops ahead 6-1 https://t.co/0dHpUXwRHS pic.twitter.com/uAyYjx2Qcr — WKU Baseball (@WKU_Baseball) February 22, 2026

— Reid Howard: The Indiana native earned C-USA All-Freshman honors in 2025 after he started 49 games primarily at shortstop for the Tops as a rookie. Howard has 18 extra-base hits across 245 plate appearances in his career. The sophomore is batting in the middle of WKU’s lineup from the right side.

How To Watch: Kentucky vs. WKU

Kentucky is back at Kentucky Proud Park for the second consecutive midweek game. A four-game homestand begins now ahead of the first weekend home series of the season when St. John’s comes to town. The internet streams will be available more frequently after just Friday’s game was available in Evansville.

ESPN+ will have the broadcast on Hump Day. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. The radio call can be found on the UK Sports Network or embedded below.