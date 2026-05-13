Kentucky Women's Golf went low in the final round to advance to the NCAA Championships
Congratulations to Kentucky Women’s Golf for getting the job done in Tallahassee this week. The Wildcats were among 12 teams at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional, competing over three days at Seminole Legacy Golf Club for five open spots in the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship later this month.
Kentucky had the sixth-best ranking of the bunch going into the regional, but finished in the top five with a +6 team score, coming in fifth behind Wake Forest (-8), Florida State (-4), Florida (-3), and Eastern Michigan (+5).
No. 15 UCLA is the school that No. 34 Kentucky jumped to get in. The Bruins finished +9 to place sixth, ahead of North Florida (+16), ULM (+26), Clemson (+27), Purdue (+30), UTRGV (+80), and Little Rock (+90).
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The Wildcats entered the third and final round on the outside, but moved up two places with a 9-under-par on Wednesday to steal a bid. Lexington’s own C.A. Carter shot a 7-under-par in the final round to help Kentucky advance. She birdied the last four holes of her round for a career-best and course-record score.
The NCAA Women’s Golf Championship will play out at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California, from May 22-27.
Go Big Blue.
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