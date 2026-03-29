Kentucky 'won't rest on our laurels' after Sweet 16, will 'scratch, claw, fight' to make Final Four

Kenny Brooks has done more at Kentucky in two years than the women’s basketball program had done in the decade. After taking Kentucky to its first NCAA Tournament since 2022 last season, the Cats made it to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016 this year.

That’s all worth celebrating, of course, but Brooks has been to a Final Four at Virginia Tech, and Kentucky is still searching for its first-ever Final Four berth. Getting to a Final Four and ultimately winning a national championship is the goal with Brooks and Kentucky.

“It’s been unbelievable. It’s been everything and more that I expected,” Brooks said of his first two years in Lexington following the Sweet 16 defeat to Texas. “I didn’t have to leave [Virginia Tech]. I didn’t have to come here. I had a very comfortable situation, and I wanted more. I wanted to be on this stage. I wanted to be on this stage consistently. We’ve continued to get the support that allows us to be able to do that. In a very short amount of time, we’ve attracted tremendous young people to come and represent the University of Kentucky, and I think that they’ve done it in a magnificent way.”

“That’s only helping us as we go into the future because we’re able to recruit and attract similar-type players who are very good at basketball,” Brooks added. “I said this to somebody yesterday, and it kind of sounded funny when I said it out loud — we’ve been ranked every day that we’ve been here. That’s tremendous — a testament to my staff, to the support that we’ve been given. To be able to go out there and put Kentucky women’s basketball back on the map and be able to go out there and compete against teams like Texas, like the South Carolinas.”

This past season, Kentucky showed that, at times, it truly can compete with the best of the best. Kentucky knocked off Louisville on the road during non-conference play, beat LSU on the road, took down Oklahoma without Teonni Key and kept things close against South Carolina and Texas when Kentucky played them the first time around.

But again, Brooks and his program have their eyes set on bigger goals, and ultimately, getting those bigger wins.

“I love my time that we’ve spent here,” Brooks continued. “I would call it a tremendous success, but we won’t rest on our laurels. We’ll probably be talking about some stuff for next year when we’re on the plane going back, but that’s how hard-working group that we have. I think the future is bright for us.”

A popular line nowadays is that “players and coaches win games, but administrations win championships”. With NIL, revenue-sharing and everything else that has altered collegiate athletes since COVID, it is more important now than ever before that athletic departments show that they care about women’s basketball in order for their women’s basketball programs to see success.

With Mitch Barnhart stepping down as Kentucky’s athletic director in June, that point becomes all the more important.

“Things are different, you’re going to need continuous support,” Brooks said. “There’s got to be an investment in your sport because it’s changing. It really is.”

Most people would say that you have to be a top spender in order to compete for championships, regardless of sport. Brooks’ thoughts don’t seem to align with that sentiment, but at the same time, you definitely can’t compete for championships if you’re a bottom-feeder in terms of investment and resources.

“You don’t have to have the top of the top to be able to go compete, but you have to have a really good investment and a lot of confidence instilled into your program,” Brooks mentioned. “I think that we can win, we can attract the top-level competition, players, to come here.”

“We have three McDonald’s All-Americans coming in next year. We have an All-American center coming back next year, and obviously, we’ll do our due diligence in the portal,” Brooks also noted.

“We’re excited about taking the next steps because we weren’t just happy to be here,” Brooks finished with. “I’ve been to one Final Four. When you’ve been to one Final Four, man, you’re going to scratch, claw, fight and do whatever you can to get back. It’s a tremendous experience, and it makes you want to continue to get back there. We know what we need to do, and we’re going to get after it. Our goal next year is to go a step further.”

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