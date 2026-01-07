Kentucky WR Cam Miller has entered his name into the transfer portal

Another Kentucky football player is looking for a new home.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, true freshman wide receiver Cameron Miller entered his name into the transfer portal on Wednesday morning. The 5-foot-11 pass catcher out of Camden, NJ, finished the 2025 season with 13 catches for 141 yards across six games played. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

The news of Miller entering the portal came around the exact time that Kentucky added a transfer wide receiver to the 2026 roster. UAB transfer Xavier Daisy committed to the Wildcats on Wednesday morning. A rising junior, Daisy recorded 18 receptions for 177 yards and one touchdown last season.

Out of Winslow Township (NJ) High School, Miller was considered a four-star recruit by On3, ranking as the No. 479 overall prospect in the nation. He was a two-way standout, suiting up at both wide receiver and cornerback. Miller led Winslow Township to a 14-0 record in 2024 en route to winning the school’s first-ever state football NJSIAA group 4 championship. He chose UK over offers from the likes of Michigan, Wisconsin, Rutgers, and Syracuse.

It took a while for Miller to find the field during his true freshman season, but he made the most of it when he did. He made his college debut in Kentucky’s loss to Georgia on Oct. 4, logging three receptions for a season-high 41 yards. Miller then registered a catch in five of the Wildcats’ remaining seven games, including a season-long 20-yard catch in the loss to Vanderbilt.

The transfer portal is open for business. So far, we know of 17 Kentucky football players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.