Kentucky WR Cam Miller has entered his name into the transfer portal
Another Kentucky football player is looking for a new home.
According to On3’s Pete Nakos, true freshman wide receiver Cameron Miller entered his name into the transfer portal on Wednesday morning. The 5-foot-11 pass catcher out of Camden, NJ, finished the 2025 season with 13 catches for 141 yards across six games played. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.
The news of Miller entering the portal came around the exact time that Kentucky added a transfer wide receiver to the 2026 roster. UAB transfer Xavier Daisy committed to the Wildcats on Wednesday morning. A rising junior, Daisy recorded 18 receptions for 177 yards and one touchdown last season.
Out of Winslow Township (NJ) High School, Miller was considered a four-star recruit by On3, ranking as the No. 479 overall prospect in the nation. He was a two-way standout, suiting up at both wide receiver and cornerback. Miller led Winslow Township to a 14-0 record in 2024 en route to winning the school’s first-ever state football NJSIAA group 4 championship. He chose UK over offers from the likes of Michigan, Wisconsin, Rutgers, and Syracuse.
Top 10
- 1Trending
Transfer Portal Big Board
Where UK stands with top targets
- 2Hot
Stein Finds his QB
Kentucky Flips Kenny Minchey
- 3New
Alabama OL
transfer to UK
- 4
10 Portal Commits
4 on Tuesday
- 5
4-star flip!
'26 safety Andre Clarke to Kentucky
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
It took a while for Miller to find the field during his true freshman season, but he made the most of it when he did. He made his college debut in Kentucky’s loss to Georgia on Oct. 4, logging three receptions for a season-high 41 yards. Miller then registered a catch in five of the Wildcats’ remaining seven games, including a season-long 20-yard catch in the loss to Vanderbilt.
Kentucky Football Portal Tracker
The transfer portal is open for business. So far, we know of 17 Kentucky football players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.
- LB Landyn Watson (Committed to Kansas on Jan. 4)
- EDGE Steven Soles Jr.
- QB Stone Saunders
- WR David Washington Jr.
- WR Preston Bowman
- DT Austin Ramsey (Committed to Kansas State on Jan. 6)
- WR Troy Stellato
- EDGE Javeon Campbell
- CB DJ Waller Jr. (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 3)
- EDGE Jacob Smith (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 6)
- DL Jerod Smith II (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 6)
- QB Cutter Boley (Committed to Arizona State on Jan. 3)
- WR Montavin Quisenberry
- RB Dante Dowdell
- S Cam Dooley
- RB Jamarion Wilcox
- WR Cameron Miller
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard