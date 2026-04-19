Kentucky WR Kenny Darby can be an impact player as a true freshman

Kenny Darby was Will Stein‘s first big recruiting win at Kentucky, managing to flip the four-star wide receiver from LSU to the Wildcats soon after taking over as head coach.

Already on campus as an early enrollee, the 6-foot-1 Darby made an impression during Saturday’s Spring Game. He should be finishing out his senior year of high school, but instead, he was hauling in a touchdown catch as a true freshman in front of the Big Blue Nation. Darby’s score came after halftime off a red zone trick play pass from Shane Carr. Darby could have had two touchdowns in the Spring Game, but starting QB Kenny Minchey missed him in the back of the end zone earlier in the game.

Regardless, there is plenty of positive buzz around the young Louisiana native as he begins his college career.

“If you are good enough, you are old enough,” Stein said of Darby after the Spring Game. “If you can come in and be physically strong enough to play in the SEC and play against other good competition throughout the country and you’ve shown the ability to learn what to do. This isn’t high school ball, daddy ball — we are putting the best dudes out there.

“If you can ball, you can ball. Kenny is really talented, really talented. He catches the ball away from his body, he’s a natural ball carrier, he’s got some freakish abilities that I’m really excited about.”

Darby was a massive signing for Stein right when he made the move to Kentucky. With help from offensive coordinator Joe Sloan, who recruited Darby to LSU before following Stein to Lexington this past offseason, they were able to land the “stud” playmaker they put so much emphasis on. The Rivals Industry Rating tabbed Darby as the 179th-best overall player from the 2026 class.

Just a few weeks into spring practice, he’s already living up to that billing.

“He’s a really good player. You guys saw it today, and if you guys have seen any of the other practices, he’s really shifty, really athletic. He’s just a baller,” Minchey said of Darby. “You put the ball in his hands, he could take it to the crib from 70, 80 yards. Him being a young player, and we have a few of those on the offensive side of the ball, young players. But yeah, especially Kenny, he can create space, he can burn you, and he’s also just super explosive.”

How much of an impact will Darby make as a true freshman in 2026? There were a couple of injuries to other wide receivers going into the Spring Game, players who are likely ahead of Darby on the depth chart. But there is a long way to go until the season-opener in September. With a good spring and summer, don’t be surprised if Darby is celebrating real touchdown scores in Kroger Field this fall.

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