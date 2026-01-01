Kentucky WR Montavin Quisenberry expected to enter transfer portal

Another Bluegrass native intends to enter his name into the college football transfer portal once it opens on January 2.

Kentucky true freshman wide receiver Montavin Quisenberry is expected to transfer, per his Instagram page. His father, Montice Quisenberry, also announced the news on social media.

A native of Danville, KY, and graduate of Boyle County High School, Quisenberry was credited with just one reception during the 2025 season: a four-yard catch against Tennessee Tech on November 15. The 5-foot-10 receiver was considered a three-star recruit in high school and a top 10 player from the state.

Since he did not play in more than four games as a freshman this season, Quisenberry will receive a redshirt and have four years of eligibility left at his next stop.

Prior to signing with Kentucky, Quisenberry was an elite-level playmaker for Boyle County. He racked up more than 8,000 yards of offense as a high schooler, serving as the Rebels’ wide receiver, running back, kickoff returner, punt returner, and even quarterback. Quisenberry was named Kentucky Mr. Football and the Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior in 2024. He also won a pair of state championships as a sophomore and junior.

Louisville and West Virginia were the Wildcats’ main competition for Quisenberry during his recruitment. Michigan also extended him an offer. He initially committed to WVU in June 2024 before backing off that decision and ultimately signing with Kentucky. He was primarily recruited to Lexington by former associate head coach Vince Marrow, who is now on the Louisville staff. Don’t be surprised if the Cardinals become a team of interest for Quisenberry.

The transfer portal does not officially open until Friday, Jan. 2, but so far, we know of 14 players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason once it does. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.

LB Landyn Watson

EDGE Steven Soles Jr.

QB Stone Saunders

WR David Washington Jr.

WR Preston Bowman

CB Nasir Addison

DT Austin Ramsey

WR Troy Stellato

DL Javeon Campbell

CB DJ Waller Jr.

EDGE Jacob Smith

DL Jerod Smith II

WR Montavin Quisenberry

QB Cutter Boley

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.