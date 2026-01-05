Kentucky WR Quintin Simmons to Enter the Transfer Portal

While most of BBN’s attention is on who Will Stein is actively recruiting out of the transfer portal, there are still a few Kentucky football departures to monitor. Another player without much experience is seeking out greener pastures.

Wide receiver Quintin Simmons Jr. shared on social media that he is entering the transfer portal after two years at Kentucky. He will have three years of eligibility after redshirting in 2024. Based on PFF data, he never logged a snap during his two-year run in Lexington.

A 6-1 pass-catcher from Cincinnati, he attended Withrow High School when the school was loaded to the gills with talent. Terhyon Nichols was the star rising senior, Simmons provided pop out of the slot, but the real star of the show was the freshman, Chris Henry Jr. Vince Marrow wanted to use his connections at the school to catch ’em all, but Henry didn’t stick around Southwest Ohio for long. He transferred to West Coast powerhouse Mater Dei for his final two prep seasons. Henry, the highest-ranked wide receiver in America, signed with Ohio State last month after Oregon nearly pulled off the last-minute flip.

Nichols has been a solid starter for the Cats over the last two years, but Kentucky never got any spark from the speedy Simmons. Hopefully, he can find a new college football home where he can show off his skills. That wasn’t going to happen in Lexington.

The transfer portal is open for business. So far, we know of 18 Kentucky football players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.

LB Landyn Watson

EDGE Steven Soles Jr.

QB Stone Saunders

WR David Washington Jr.

WR Preston Bowman

CB Nasir Addison

DT Austin Ramsey

WR Troy Stellato

EDGE Javeon Campbell

CB DJ Waller Jr.

EDGE Jacob Smith

DL Jerod Smith II

QB Cutter Boley

WR Montavin Quisenberry

RB Dante Dowdell

S Cam Dooley

RB Jamarion Wilcox

WR Quintin Simmons Jr.

