Kentucky WR Quintin Simmons to Enter the Transfer Portal
While most of BBN’s attention is on who Will Stein is actively recruiting out of the transfer portal, there are still a few Kentucky football departures to monitor. Another player without much experience is seeking out greener pastures.
Wide receiver Quintin Simmons Jr. shared on social media that he is entering the transfer portal after two years at Kentucky. He will have three years of eligibility after redshirting in 2024. Based on PFF data, he never logged a snap during his two-year run in Lexington.
A 6-1 pass-catcher from Cincinnati, he attended Withrow High School when the school was loaded to the gills with talent. Terhyon Nichols was the star rising senior, Simmons provided pop out of the slot, but the real star of the show was the freshman, Chris Henry Jr. Vince Marrow wanted to use his connections at the school to catch ’em all, but Henry didn’t stick around Southwest Ohio for long. He transferred to West Coast powerhouse Mater Dei for his final two prep seasons. Henry, the highest-ranked wide receiver in America, signed with Ohio State last month after Oregon nearly pulled off the last-minute flip.
Nichols has been a solid starter for the Cats over the last two years, but Kentucky never got any spark from the speedy Simmons. Hopefully, he can find a new college football home where he can show off his skills. That wasn’t going to happen in Lexington.
Kentucky Football Players in the Transfer Portal
The transfer portal is open for business. So far, we know of 18 Kentucky football players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.
- LB Landyn Watson
- EDGE Steven Soles Jr.
- QB Stone Saunders
- WR David Washington Jr.
- WR Preston Bowman
- CB Nasir Addison
- DT Austin Ramsey
- WR Troy Stellato
- EDGE Javeon Campbell
- CB DJ Waller Jr.
- EDGE Jacob Smith
- DL Jerod Smith II
- QB Cutter Boley
- WR Montavin Quisenberry
- RB Dante Dowdell
- S Cam Dooley
- RB Jamarion Wilcox
- WR Quintin Simmons Jr.
