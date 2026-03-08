Kentucky Expected to Have Zoom Call With Dink Pate

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope was recently in Philadelphia to check on G League guard Dink Pate of the Westchester Knicks. Now, he’s set to talk with Pate again soon.

Sources tell KSR that Pate is expected to have a Zoom call with Kentucky within the next week. The 6-foot-7 point guard told KSR+ in January that he’s looking to make the move to college basketball for the 2026 season.

“I’m going to college, but I’m not set in stone on any school,” Pate told KSR+ in January. “If UK likes me, that’s where I want to go. I’d like to represent. I know Coach Hart. That’s my guy. That’s my dude. If they play pro-style basketball, I’m going to fit in any type of system. I’m going to work hard for whatever. I haven’t been paying attention, though, because we have our own season going on over here. I know my journey and what I’ve got going on after the season.”

Pate joined the NBA G League Ignite team in 2023, becoming the youngest professional basketball player in U.S. history, playing under current Kentucky assistant coach Jason Hart during the 2023-24 season.

After Kentucky’s win over Texas in January, Mark Pope, unprompted, addressed the topic of players who have signed professional contracts, joining college basketball. Pope said he wants to put it in the hands of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee.

“The one stopgap that is kind of spreading right now that maybe has some legs is kind of a last stand,” Pope said. “The NCAA does get to decide who gets to go to the NCAA Tournament. They get to decide that. They have that power. At some point, when they’ve been very, very clear about what the rules that they’re going to try and enforce. They might lose in court, but they still get to decide what games count towards the NCAA Tournament.”

That wasn’t a comment that fazed Dink Pate. Instead, he saw it as a positive.

“It sounds like he’s with it. Like I said the first time with this experience, I can do it, and I’m going to do it,” Pate said. “I’m 19. I’m not 25. Everybody else who’s doing it is way older than me. I’m the exact age as these other dudes that are in the system right now.”

Pate’s relationship with Jason Hart is something he’s weighing heavily. He talked about the relationship with KSR+.

Pate has appeared in 27 games this season with the G League’s Westchester Knicks, averaging 16.9 points per game. He’s shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three-point range, along with 6.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.