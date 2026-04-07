Kentucky 'Strongly in the Mix' for Washington PG Zoom Diallo

Kentucky has another point guard in its crosshairs. After KSR+ reported that Kentucky would have a Zoom with LSU guard Dedan Thomas Jr. on Tuesday, another name has come to light.

Sources tell KSR that Kentucky is “strongly in the mix” for Washington guard Zoom Diallo. Diallo is expected to have a Zoom meeting with Kentucky on Tuesday or Wednesday, source tells KSR. He is the No. 10 point guard and the No. 25 overall player in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking.

Diallo appeared in all 33 of Washington’s games in the 2025-26 season. He logged 29 starts. Diallo averaged 15.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from three-point range.

As a true freshman in the 2024-25 campaign, Diallo averaged 11.1 points per contest. He showed significant improvement shooting the ball from his freshman year when he shot 18.2 percent from downtown.

Kentucky was involved in Diallo’s high school recruitment in the 2024 class under John Calipari. UK didn’t end up offering at the time.

“They’re known for producing a lot of pros that played in the NBA or are currently in the NBA,” he told KSR+ in April of 2024. “Coach Cal is a winning coach, a great coach. I’ve been watching Kentucky for a long time, just seeing that he puts faith in his freshmen coming in. Just watching him put his belief in the freshmen really means a lot.”

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