Paulius Murauskas Expected to Have Zoom with Kentucky

Kentucky is making quick work on Tuesday to get transfer portal prospects on the phone and on Zoom meetings. Sources tell KSR that Kentucky is getting in the mix for St. Mary’s forward Paulius Murauskas.

Kentucky is expected to have a Zoom meeting with Murauskas on Thursday, sources tell KSR. UK has or is in the process of having Zoom meetings with Washington guard Zoom Diallo, Utah guard Terrence Brown, and LSU guard Dedan Thomas Jr. on Tuesday.

Murauskas was an All-West Coast Conference selection this past season as St. Mary’s made it back to the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 18.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game as one of the top players in the conference.

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