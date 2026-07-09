Kentucky's entire roster watches future Wildcat Ryan Hampton at EYBL

It’s the start of the first live period of July with coaches allowed to watch recruits in action, but what if I told you Kentucky has its players on the road looking for talent, too?

The Wildcats are out in Las Vegas right now for a team-bonding trip that included a Kenny Chesney concert last night at the Sphere, NBA Summer League action, time on the Strip and practice, among other activities.

Among those other activities? Checking out Kentucky commit Ryan Hampton at Nike EYBL Session Four, alongside the coaching staff. They were in attendance — the entire team — for the top-20 recruit’s second game of the event and first of the day, KSR has learned.

The entire Kentucky basketball team is currently watching 5-star commit Ryan Hampton (@ryhamp14) in Las Vegas https://t.co/jJmABZZExb pic.twitter.com/NltmAiMQNI — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) July 9, 2026

Hampton committed to Kentucky back in June as Mark Pope’s highest-rated high school pledge of all time, regardless of school.

The 6-foot-6 athlete is considered the No. 18 overall prospect and No. 3 shooting guard in the class of 2027, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Hampton is tied for second in the EYBL in scoring, averaging 21.9 points per contest to go with 6.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.7 steals through 12 games. He started with LivOn for the first two sessions, then switched to Nightrydas for sessions three and four.

His first appearance in Vegas before coaches were allowed to attend was a 16-point, six-rebound showing. He got some additional courtside support in game two.

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