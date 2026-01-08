Kentucky's finger-pointing is the locker room's sobering realization this isn't getting fixed

Remember Mo Dioubate‘s head-turning media appearance coming off the Alabama loss and ahead of the Missouri matchup? That was something, wasn’t it? Very rarely do you see a player openly criticize a team’s scouting report and in-game adjustments, taking direct shots at the coaching staff and his teammates after returning home from the 15-point beatdown in Tuscaloosa.

It wasn’t just once or twice, and they weren’t even subtle jabs — you know, like the ones Nate Oats launched at Mark Pope for 18 minutes straight at the podium at Coleman Coliseum? Dioubate made it abundantly clear, over and over again, that this team was not prepared to win its SEC road opener.

“The most frustrating part was seeing that we could have done better at the scouting report,” he said at one point. “It felt like they were doing the same thing over and over.”

“We could have done better in-game adjustments when they started making all those threes,” the junior forward added later.

Read them all for yourself, or rewatch the full sitdown with reporters to get all of the context you need to see just how eye-opening it truly was. Steven Peake and I exchanged looks several times during the interview to double- and triple-check we were both hearing things correctly.

That head-scratching half-hour came after a pretty strange full hour for Mark Pope the night before during his weekly radio show with the second-year coach inexplicably comparing self-induced team chemistry speculation to AI filth written by bots on social media — one example being that his wife, Lee Anne, died in a plane crash, which is just insane to put in writing, let alone share to the masses on a live broadcast. He also pushed back on Oats’ analysis of his team after he said the Wildcats don’t move the ball well with serious passing vulnerabilities in the frontcourt, essentially calling him a simpleton for only tracking the counting assist numbers rather than the “advanced metrics” like the Kentucky staff.

“When we just look at who passed the ball? That’s a very rudimentary, kind of simple, basic way to do it,” Pope said. “There are so many other ways that you serve your teammates, which our bigs are doing at an elite level.”

A tough Saturday through Tuesday became a tougher Wednesday when Kentucky did what was thought to be impossible in a must-win game on January 7, taking a Quad 3 loss to Missouri after holding an eight-point lead with four minutes and change to go. It was the epic collapse of all epic collapses, essentially everything going wrong down the stretch for a result that likely pushes them out of the NCAA Tournament field, at least with 16 regular season games to go — time to get fixed, but also plenty of time for this to get much worse, which feels the way this is trending. The offensive product was excruciatingly boring and highly alarming, scoring 10 points in the first 11 minutes, and there wasn’t even an end-of-game payoff with an ugly win, at minimum.

You were served a crap sandwich appetizer, then served another for the entree with Yakety Sax playing over the blooper reel en route to Missouri’s first win at Rupp Arena ever. It’s the worst start to SEC play since 2005-06 with back-to-back losses. Those stats are the crap sandwich desserts for a nice little three-course meal.

Last year was about making history with an NCAA record eight top-15 victories. This year, history is moving in the wrong direction.

Again, there is technically lots of time to get the train back on the tracks if you’re Coach Pope, but would you like to know why I’m growing more and more confident by the minute that’s not going to be the case with this group? It’s because he showed his hand about what he actually thinks about these Wildcats, beyond all the coachspeaky “I’m not about to break, this group is not about to break” mumbo jumbo.

Just as Dioubate did earlier in the week, the truth slowly but surely presenting itself as the reality of their fate sets in.

Why is this offense such a discombobulated mess, trading out the read-and-react well-oiled machine once compared to a video game in exchange for Coach Cal’s mindless dribble-drive without the Coach Cal talent? Horns? Floppy? Why are we pushing toward brawn over brains with “smash-mouth basketball” the way we celebrated those Indiana and St. John’s wins? It’s because Pope knows, like all of us, that he failed building this roster when it comes to catering to his system — and he doesn’t know how to consistently win without his guys, so he’s in scramble mode while trying to put on a happy face.

Look more closely at his post-Mizzou comments and read between the lines.

“We are working hard to really just simplify everything — just so, so simple,” he said. “It’s a work in progress and it is frustratingly slow. It is just so frustratingly slow. Getting our group to believe in what we do and actually execute what we do and then execute when the lights are on has been incredibly challenging so far. We got to keep going.”

And again, this time slipping in there that this team’s offensive efficiency and pace go against everything in his basketball DNA as a coach and former player. Dumbing things down is the only way these Wildcats can potentially inch toward a breakthrough, he feels.

“It is like we are in molasses out there and we are trying to simplify and dumb things down. … Our pace in the half-court has been like the manifestation, the DNA of who we are on my teams. It is incredibly frustrating that we are not finding that right now,” he continued. “That is why we are trying to simplify everything and dumb it down, dumb it down so it’s incredibly simple so we can just at least execute with some pace and some decision-making. But we are not there yet, clearly.”

Then, maybe the most telling line of all, specifically relating to the players on the floor — just as Dioubate shared his game-planning frustrations relating to those in charge of the scout.

“We do a poor job of pace in the half-court. Pace is twofold,” he said. “You can have pace in transition, which is awesome, which we get to in games. Our pace in the half-court stinks all the time. And part of it is the personnel that we’re playing with. Part of it is the guys maybe overthinking.”

He picked the wrong players who are incapable of running his system, so he’s learning on the fly while pretending this was the plan all along, praying for a miracle that it all clicks before it’s too late.

Players are getting into it with players, coaches are getting into it with players, coaches are getting into it with coaches. Everyone is at each other’s throats — even if Pope is 48 hours removed from saying, “This team is as close and cares as much about each other as any team I’ve ever been around, and in some ways more.”

Coach Fueger letting Mo have it. Not a good look for Mo! @KySportsRadio @JackPilgrimKSR pic.twitter.com/B5fUkOlWh7 — Cody Little (@CodyLittle5) January 8, 2026

It reminds me of that 2022-23 Kentucky squad with Oscar Tshiebwe and Sahvir Wheeler, a group of talented individuals that never seemed totally connected or particularly liked each other. Something just didn’t add up with them, but there was hope it’d all come together eventually. The result? A 12-loss team bounced on night one of the SEC Tournament before earning a No. 6 seed in the Big Dance and losing in the second round to No. 3 seed Kansas State. They didn’t pass the eye or smell test for Big Blue Nation, and they ended up being exactly what we thought they were.

Hello, 2025-26. You’ve entered the chat looking and smelling quite funky.

KenPom and Bart Torvik now project these Wildcats to finish with an abysmal 17-14 record and 8-10 in the SEC. They were a No. 9 seed in ESPN’s latest projections before adding a permanent black eye to the resume in the form of a Quad 3 home loss. Whether fans, this staff or these players want to accept it or not, this team is in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament, and as a result, Pope is in danger of letting his dream job slip through his fingers in one of the most dramatic approval rating flips you’ll ever see.

We’re there, unfortunately, and players and coaches pointing fingers only drives that pessimism home even further. This team was already at a crossroads entering conference play after a horrific start to the season, briefly salvaged by ho-hum resume wins against the Hoosiers and Johnnies to go with general health. Two brutal losses later, they’re a few miles down the wrong path and picking up speed. Now it’s on that locker room to decide if they’ll be pulling the emergency brake and throwing it in reverse in hopes of getting back on track or barreling ahead toward becoming one of the most disappointing Kentucky teams in program history.

The early signs are not promising.