Kentucky's History at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center: Miracles, Migraines, and Mark Pope

Kentucky is in Baton Rouge for a game in one of the league’s most unpredictable buildings, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Wildcats are 22-19 all-time at LSU’s home arena (est. 1972), which tells you what kind of trouble the place can cause. Kentucky lost three of its last five there.

Before the ball is tipped, let’s take a quick look through Kentucky’s history at the PMAC (their nickname, not mine), an SEC road trip that has produced both miracles and migraines for the Wildcats. Hopefully, tonight’s game is pain-free.

The Mardi Gras Miracle

Every conversation about Kentucky at LSU begins with Fat Tuesday, February 15, 1994, known to college basketball as “The Mardi Gras Miracle.” Respectfully, you shouldn’t need to be introduced to this game if you’re a Kentucky fan, even if you weren’t born yet or, like me, were already in bed because you were eight. There are certain games you’re required to know. This is one of them.

But for anyone new here, Kentucky trailed LSU by 31 points, down 68-37, before pulling off the greatest comeback in college basketball history. The Wildcats outscored LSU 62-27 over the final 15:34, turning a blowout into an improbable 99-95 road win in Baton Rouge.

Kentucky finally took the lead for good when Walter McCarty drilled a corner three with 19 seconds remaining to make it 96-95. Tony Delk, who hit the three to trim LSU’s lead to two before McCarty’s go-ahead shot, and Travis Ford put the comeback on ice with free throws.

129 points in 1996

Another must-mention game at the PMAC was the very next trip to Baton Rouge after the Mardi Gras Miracle, when Kentucky hung 129 on LSU in 1996. Many of the pieces were the same (they did that back then), plus a few others, including Mark Pope, who scored two of the 129, and Antoine Walker, whose game-high 32 came on 16-of-20 shooting from the field. Get this: Walker scored 28 of his 32 in the first half, missing only two of 16 shot attempts before halftime. As a team, Kentucky scored 86 points in the first half, a school record that still stands today.

It’s still one of the most ridiculous offensive nights Kentucky’s ever had in an SEC road game. Video game numbers. It also came during the national championship season, which only adds to the lore of “The Untouchables.”

“Pete’s Place”

It’s worth pointing out, before we go any further, that Kentucky plays in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, named after LSU legend Pistol Pete. Maravich did not play in his namesake building, often called “Pete’s Place,” but he did play Kentucky three times in the old John Parker Memorial Coliseum, scoring 52, 52, and then 64 points against the Wildcats in the final home game of his career.

Despite the silly numbers, Kentucky won every game it played against Maravich’s LSU, part of UK’s 16-game win streak in the series from 1962 to 1972.

Unknown date; Lexington, KY, USA; FILE PHOTO; LSU Tigers guard Pete Maravich (23) in action against the Kentucky Wildcats guard Jim LeMaster (12) at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

Roger Harden’s buzzer-beater

No. 8 Kentucky took down No. 17 LSU at the PMAC buzzer in 1984. LSU had just tied the game with six seconds to go when Roger Harden played spoiler, immediately taking the inbounds pass the other way for a pull-up jumper as time expired. Unbothered by the game-tying shot he had just given up, Harden drove three-quarters of the court in a matter of seconds and pulled up from 20 feet as the horn went off. Goodnight, Baton Rouge.

A scare in the undefeated regular season

Kentucky’s 31-0 regular season in 2014-15 almost didn’t happen, as the undefeated streak nearly ended in Baton Rouge. LSU led the unbeaten Wildcats 69-68 with under two minutes left, part of a six-minute run with LSU on top in the second half.

Then, Karl-Anthony Towns hit a go-ahead jumper with 1:30 left, and on Kentucky’s next possession, grabbed a critical offensive rebound off an Aaron Harrison miss to keep the ball in the Wildcats’ hands. Hanging onto a one-point lead, Devin Booker added a free throw, and the Tigers wouldn’t score again as LSU’s Keith Hornsby’s game-winning attempt missed its mark.

Afterward, Towns added a viral moment when he photo-bombed John Calipari’s postgame interview on ESPN.

The PMAC record book

Melvin Turpin owns Kentucky’s scoring high in the PMAC with 35 points in 1984. Travis Ford holds UK’s assist record for the 12 he had in the Mardi Gras Miracle, and Jeff Brassow’s seven three-pointers in 1990 still haven’t been matched by a Wildcat on the premises.

Two-game losing skid

Kentucky dropped its last two trips to Baton Rouge, losing 65-60 in 2022, which feels like forever ago, and then falling 75-74 on a buzzer-beater in 2024. The 2024 ending was especially brutal because Rob Dillingham sank a step-back jumper seconds before Tyrell Ward’s response, a putback, on the other end.

TYRELL WARD HITS THE GAME WINNING SHOT AT THE BUZZER🔥#LSU pic.twitter.com/7PWKWCyfXb — Mik’d Up (@Mikdup_8) February 22, 2024

That’s the PMAC (again, their nickname for it, not mine). Lots of history there, with Mark Pope’s first trip as Kentucky‘s head coach up next. Remember, he was part of that 129-point game in 1996. Without him, it was only 127.