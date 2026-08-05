Kentucky's history with the biggest names in the proposed 5-for-5 portal

If the proposed 5-for-5 rule soon becomes reality, several experienced players could return to college basketball for a fifth season. Kentucky has already been mentioned around some of the top names who would become available if the decisions go their way.

By now, you’ve probably heard about Jaxon Kohler, formerly of Michigan State, and two of the SEC’s top scorers in Missouri guard/forward Mark Mitchell and forward Keyshawn Hall. They’re three names to watch as potential last-minute free agents before the fall semester.

While we wait, here’s why those three names are already familiar to Big Blue Nation:

Jaxon Kohler gave Kentucky 20 in the Champions Classic

Jaxson Kohler is a stretch power forward who fits Mark Pope’s system well. It’s why Pope was one of the first coaches to recruit Kohler back when Pope coached BYU and Kohler played high school basketball nearby. Eventually, Kohler landed at Michigan State and Pope at Kentucky. Their paths crossed last season in the Champions Classic, when Kohler scored a team-high 20 points in Michigan State’s 17-point win over Kentucky. Kohler went 8-for-12 from the field and 2-for-2 from three.

Nov 18, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) looks to pass during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As a freshman, Kohler came off the bench for nine minutes in the 2022 Champions Classic, another Michigan State win.

Mark Mitchell has scored 75 points in three career games against Kentucky

Kentucky ran into Mark Mitchell twice last year. First, in a regular-season game in Rupp Arena in early January, then again in the second round of the 2026 SEC Tournament in Nashville.

They split the meetings.

In Lexington, Mitchell led Missouri to a road win, spoiling Rupp’s SEC opener with a 73-68 victory. Mitchell scored 21 points as the Tigers ended the game on a 15-2 run for Missouri’s first-ever win at Kentucky.

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) drives to the basket around Kentucky Wildcats forward Mouhamed Dioubate (23) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The Wildcats got redemption on Thursday of the SEC Tournament in Nashville, although Mitchell still scored 32 points in Kentucky’s 78-72 victory. Mitchell scored 32 second-half points as the Tigers took a 70-69 lead late in the game after trailing by nine at halftime.

Two years ago, Mitchell scored 22 points in Kentucky’s win at Missouri in the regular season finale. He averaged 25 points in the three times he’s played Kentucky.

UK held Keyshawn Hall in check

Kentucky lost to Auburn on a last-second tip-in on the Plains last season. Kentucky led 74-73 before Elyjah Freeman saved the day on a game-winning putback with 1.4 seconds left. If the Wildcats had held on to win, they could hang their hats on holding Keyshawn Hall to one of his lowest-scoring games of the season. One of the SEC’s leading scorers at 16.3 points per game, Hall scored only 10 points on 3-of-15 shooting against the Wildcats, his second-lowest scoring game of the season. Kentucky defended Hall as well as almost anyone did last season.

Feb 21, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall (7) goes up for a shot between Kentucky Wildcats forwards Brandon Garrison (10) and Mouhamed Dioubate (23) during the second half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images

Whether any of the three actually become available remains to be seen, but Kentucky fans won’t need much of a scouting report if they do.