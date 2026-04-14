Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance declares for the NBA Draft

Kentucky forward Jayden Quaintance will be entering the 2026 NBA Draft, he tells KSR.

“The last two years have been the most challenging and rewarding of my life. I experienced highs I could only dream of as a kid, and lows that are every athlete’s worst nightmare. Through it all, I learned so much about myself and grew as a man,” he said. “My college journey didn’t end the way anyone hoped, but I’m thankful for the unwavering support along the way.

“Thank you to Coach Cal for taking a chance on me out of high school, and Bobby Hurley and Mark Pope for believing in me and preparing me for this moment. My full-circle experience with Kentucky has been the opportunity of a lifetime. I still remember that roar at Rupp Arena after I signed in 2024, and seeing it through with the St. John’s win in Catlanta for my first game back is something I’ll always cherish.

“Like you, I wanted more, but I hope Big Blue Nation continues to support me as I chase my dreams. I’ll always bleed blue and proudly represent the Wildcats. With that being said, I’d like to announce that I will be entering the 2026 NBA Draft.”

Quaintance was limited to four games in Lexington due to a knee injury, averaging 5.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 16.5 minutes played per contest. His debut in Kentucky’s 78-66 win vs. No. 22 St. John’s was one of the top highlights of the season, finishing with 10 points on 5-7 shooting with eight rebounds and two blocks in 17 minutes off the bench.

Prior to his time at UK, he averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.7 minutes per game at Arizona State before tearing his ACL in February 2025.

The 6-10, 255-pound athlete came to Lexington as a potential top-five pick, and despite the limited sample size as a Wildcat, NBA teams still see Quaintance as a likely lottery pick in June. That led to his final decision to forgo the remainder of his eligibility and make the jump to the league.