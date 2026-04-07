Kentucky's Kam Williams will return for junior season

Kentucky wing Kam Williams has decided to return for his junior season in Lexington, his agent tells KSR.

Coming from Tulane last offseason, the 6-8 sophomore averaged 6.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.5 minutes per contest across 24 games played and seven starts. Williams broke his foot on January 21 and returned to live action just seven weeks later, suiting up in all five postseason games with made 3-pointers in four of the five.

“I never gave up throughout the process, even the days that I thought that it wouldn’t work out and the days that I didn’t think I’d come back,” he said upon returning from the injury. “My teammates and the staff, trainers, everyone kinda held my head high, gave me a lot of confidence throughout the whole process, and I’m grateful for everyone.”

His brightest moment came in the pre-Christmas win vs. Bellarmine when he went for a career-high 26 points on 8-10 shooting from three. He also added 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in a win vs. Mississippi State on January 10, along with an 11-point effort in the victory vs. No. 22 St. John’s on Dec. 20.

Williams was Mark Pope’s first portal commitment of the 2025 cycle, joining the program just hours before the Wildcats’ Sweet 16 loss to Tennessee in Indianapolis. Now, he’s back in the blue and white for a second season — and third overall in college basketball.

It’s right where he wants to be, as he made clear immediately after the year came to a close in the Round of 32 vs. Iowa State.

“Yeah, that’s the plan,” he said at the time. “Obviously, I love it here, so definitely I would love to be back here.”

Ahead of the portal chaos, his father, Greg Williams Sr., told KSR that nothing had changed about his desires.

“He said he loves Kentucky. This is where he wants to be,” he said. “I’m just looking to hear that everything’s a done deal and this is where he’ll be.”

Pen met paper on Tuesday with Williams putting his money where his mouth is, making his return to Kentucky official.