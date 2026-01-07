Kentucky's key to a win vs. Mizzou? 'Fight the entire game.'

Missouri isn’t an SEC juggernaut this season — hence why Kentucky is a double-digit favorite, despite coming off a blowout loss at Alabama with the Tigers coming off a win over Florida. Coached by Dennis Gates, they’re sitting at 11-3 on the year with no bad losses, but ranked just No. 79 in scoring offense and No. 136 in scoring defense, No. 153 in rebounding average, No. 176 in forced turnovers and No. 310 in 3-point defense. The only major positive, as far as numbers go, would be their 51.4 percent hit rate from the field, good for No. 16 nationally. We can throw in their plus-7.1 rebound margin (No. 44), too, and maybe the 3-point efficiency at 36.5 percent (No. 66).

But even that is stretching it.

What you can’t take away from Mizzou, however, is its ranked win over No. 22 Florida to open SEC play, despite coming in as 6.5-point underdogs. Anthony Robinson II led the way with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in that one, followed by Mark Mitchell with 14, Jacob Crews with 13 and Trent Pierce with 10, the team shooting 45 percent overall and 36 percent from deep. That was while holding the Gators to 41 percent from the field and 26 percent from three.

The analytics don’t love them (No. 60 in KenPom, No. 82 in the NET), but they’re 1-0 in the SEC while Kentucky is 0-1 — both teams entering with a single ranked win. The Wildcats are in no position to overlook this group, and they know that.

What have they seen on tape, hoping this scout goes a little better than the last? Physicality, for one.

“Missouri is very physical. Their length is really good at each position,” Jaland Lowe said of the Tigers. “In order to beat them, we’re going to have to be able to knock down shots. We’re going to have to be able to attack, draw fouls, and then be able to guard the whole game from the tipoff to the last buzzer.”

“They are a good shooting team,” Mo Dioubate added. “We plan to be there on the catch, limit the three-point shots. Play physical, get on the glass. Try to win with rebounding and limit their shooting.”

Another clear point of emphasis? Energy and effort, not just for stretches, but all 40 minutes — a serious issue for this Kentucky team all season.

Both players went out of their way to mention it when previewing the matchup.

“We have to bring the energy from the start of the game,” Dioubate said.

“It’s very important and that’s just something that we’ve got to find,” Lowe added of getting out to a quick start. “That’s important right now, but we’ve also got to sustain that for the full rest of the game. It’s very important that we do.”

Slow starts have become the norm for not only this Kentucky team, but Mark Pope’s groups in general, dating back to last year. He’s fallen behind by 20-plus points on eight separate occasions, leading to eight losses — including at Alabama this past weekend.

These Wildcats not only want an early lead, but a sustained lead. The only way to do that is by keeping that fight all night.

“We’ve got to be able to guard the whole game. We’ve got to figure out a situation where we’re at least within a five-point game the entire time or we have the lead,” Lowe said. “I would love that, but we’ve just got to find a way to be able to fight the entire game.”

Kentucky was sluggish coming off the long break and early tip in Tuscaloosa, the game over essentially right when it began — even if Pope wants to single out that 5-0 lead his team had in the first minute, one that disappeared almost immediately.

Lowe may be new to SEC basketball, but he’s not new to conference play, coming in as a former All-ACC member from Pittsburgh. Their approach at Alabama was not one to be proud, starting out on a sour note in the league. That changes at home against Missouri on Wednesday, he said.

“Going forward, I’m pretty sure everybody knows we’re in conference play now,” he said. “There should be no surprises about what we’re doing now. We’ve all got to be on the same page no matter what. It’s life or death now — it’s SEC play, it’s the second half of the season. There’s a lot of games left and we know our capability, so we’re going to go out there and just play urgent.”

That’s exactly what Big Blue Nation wants to see — that, and a victory.