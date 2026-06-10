Kentucky's Mikhail McLean Named Head Coach of Bahamian National Team

Kentucky assistant coach Mikhail McLean will be leading his home country of The Bahamas on the world stage, with his eyes on the Olympics in 2028.

In what is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in basketball as a rising star in the coaching ranks, McLean has been named the head coach of The Bahamas National Team, starting with World Cup qualifiers in July ahead of the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Qatar next August.

From there, the hope will be to keep that momentum rolling into the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympic Games.

“It is a great honor to be named the head coach for The Bahamas Senior Men’s National Team,” McLean said. “It is something I’ve dreamed of since becoming a coach. Representing my country is something that I take immense pride in and will never take it for granted. This is particularly special for me, as I know my parents would be extremely proud.

“I want to thank Chris DeMarco for laying the foundation and putting The Bahamas in the position to compete at the highest level. Our goal remains the same and that is to get this team to the World Cup and the Olympics. Our first opportunity begins this summer, and I can’t wait to get on the court and compete with our players, coaches and the support of the greatest little country in the world.”

The University of Kentucky confirms that his role with the program will not change outside of missing a few weeks of summer practices. He will return as a full-time assistant as the fall semester begins.

“I want to also thank Coach Pope and our staff for supporting this dream,” McLean continued. “Since the moment I became a Wildcat, Coach Pope has pushed us all to chase our goals and that leadership is incredibly meaningful as I take on this opportunity.”

The Bahamas Basketball Federation recently announced a 24-player preliminary roster for the upcoming summer window of World Cup qualifiers, a group that includes NBA standouts Buddy Hield, Deandre Ayton, Eric Gordon and VJ Edgecombe, among others.

“Mikhail McLean is one of the bright young coaching stars in basketball right now,” Mark Pope said. “He is the perfect person to lead this star-studded Bahamas National Team.”

McLean joined Pope’s staff in June 2024 and is entering his third year with the program. He first joined Team Bahamas in 2021, ultimately helping the country make history as an assistant in 2024, coming one game shy of qualifying for the Olympics after pulling off victories over Poland and Finland — both ranked in the top 20 in the world. Now, he gets his own chance to lead his home country in a push for the World Cup and Olympics in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

It all starts with the qualifiers, though, with two victories needed to advance, beginning with a matchup vs. Jamaica on July 3, followed by a battle vs. Puerto Rico on July 6.

A massive honor and opportunity for the Kentucky coach on the sport’s biggest stage. We’ll be rooting for him back home in the Bluegrass before he returns to push for No. 9 with the Wildcats.