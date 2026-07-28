Kentucky's Mo Williams announces birth of eighth child

The Closer just secured one of his biggest additions yet — and by far his most significant at Kentucky.

Basketball is important and the way Mo Williams has made a living as a player and coach, but family is everything. The first-year assistant announced Monday that his circle had grown by one, welcoming a new baby into the world with his wife, Antonia.

It’s his eighth child, joining his other seven boys, Kydarrius, Maurice, Michael, Mason, Maxwell, Asa and Ezra. Mason, as we all know by now, is an incoming freshman at Kentucky and will play for his dad on Mark Pope‘s bench in 2026-27.

Williams shared a post from the hospital earlier in the day, writing, “Patiently waiting for (baby) #8.”

Next to a comfortable pillow and a change of clothes, it’s obvious this one isn’t the childbirth veteran’s first rodeo.

Just three short hours later, Williams shared that his eighth child had arrived, weighing eight pounds, seven ounces, and measuring 20 inches long.

Interestingly enough, the Kentucky assistant also shared that it’s his second-oldest son’s birthday, meaning Maurice “Reese” Jr. will share a birthday with his youngest sibling and Williams’ eighth.

That’s pretty special, if you ask me.

Their other brother, Mason, opened up about his relationship with his dad and the early impact the newest assistant is making at Kentucky in his first handful of months on the job.

“I think my dad is really good at what he does, he’s been the closer a little bit. … It’s just everything he’s worked for, I’ll say that,” Mason told KSR. “He’s working hard, I know he’s working hard, I see it daily. I’m just saying, he’s definitely doing his job, and he’s doing it right.”

It’s a lot to juggle with coaching and parenthood, but he’s clearly doing it well — maybe with just a little less sleep now until the start of basketball season.

Congratulations, Coach Mo!