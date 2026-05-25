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Kentucky's quality wins were differentiator on NCAA Tournament bubble

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett15 minutes agoadamluckettksr

Kentucky had a long ride on the bubble train. The Bat Cats secured SEC win No. 13 in the series opener against Arkansas but dropped three consecutive games to end the year. That placed UK firmly on the bubble. Despite sitting in a tough situation, one thing always stood out when comparing the Bat Cats to other bubble teams.

The quality wins.

Division I baseball committee chair and Florida State director of athletics Michael Alford spoke with ESPN on the selection show after the bracket was revealed. The chair pointed out that strength of schedule was big differentiator for the committee during the seeding process. That certainly didn’t hurt Kentucky but the quality wins were what separated the Bat Cats from everyone else.

“What really stood out with Kentucky was 15-9 against teams in the field. When you looked at teams who have won 15 games against tournament teams, most of them are hosting. Also, they swept Alabama. That really stood out,” Alford explained. “They did not get swept in a series this year. So we felt deservedly they needed to be in the field.”

Kentucky was in the last four in group along with Liberty, Troy, and Texas State. That group of teams were just ahead of Mercer, Michigan, Pittsburgh, and TCU. Despite playing one of the softest schedules in the SEC, UK had a top-35 strength of schedule. Non-conference foes St. John’s and The Citadel each won conference tournaments to secure an at-large bid. There were also the big wins in the SEC.

The Wildcats finished 5-4 against regional hosts with a pair of road wins. Kentucky also had a series win against a No. 2 seed (Tennessee) and a road win against another No. 2 seed (Ole Miss). The volume of quality wins ultimately got UK into the field.

Kentucky hit some key metric marks (No. 37 in RPI, No. 30 in DSR, No. 31 Strength of Schedule) this season, but this team does not extend the program’s NCAA Tournament bid streak without the high quality wins. The seven Quad 1 wins plus a winning Quad 2 record went a long way.

Kentucky vs. NCAA Tournament field

Game DateResultLocationKentucky’s Record
Feb. 27Kentucky 3, St. John’s 1Lexington1-0
Feb. 28Kentucky 3, St. John’s 0Lexington2-0
March 1Kentucky 3, St. John’s 1Lexington3-0
March 6Kentucky 10, The Citadel 5Lexington4-0
March 7Kentucky 12, The Citadel 7Lexington5-0
March 8Kentucky 13, The Citadel 5Lexington6-0
March 13Kentucky 7, Alabama 4Lexington7-0
March 14Kentucky 8, Alabama 7Lexington8-0
March 15Kentucky 6, Alabama 4Lexington9-0
March 19Ole Miss 5, Kentucky 0Oxford9-1
March 20Kentucky 3, Ole Miss 1Oxford10-1
March 21Ole Miss 12, Kentucky 9Oxford10-2
April 10Auburn 12, Kentucky 5Auburn10-3
April 11Kentucky 5, Auburn 4Auburn11-3
April 12Auburn 11, Kentucky 0Auburn11-4
May 1Kentucky 9, Tennessee 2Lexington12-4
May 2Kentucky 12, Tennessee 2Lexington13-4
May 3Tennessee 10, Kentucky 9Lexington13-5
May 8Florida 7, Kentucky 6Gainesville13-6
May 9Kentucky 4, Florida 2Gainesville14-6
May 10Florida 9, Kentucky 6Gainesville14-7
May 14Kentucky 4, Arkansas 3Lexington15-7
May 15Arkansas 5, Kentucky 4Lexington15-8
May 16Arkansas 16, Kentucky 12Lexington15-9

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2026-05-25