Kentucky's Spring Football All-Access documentary is now available on YouTube

Remember that awesome Kentucky football All-Access documentary highlighting Will Stein’s first spring coaching the Wildcats? It aired on the SEC Network in early June, taking Big Blue Nation behind the scenes of the new era getting underway in Lexington.

It’s now available to watch in its entirety on the good ‘ol YouTubes, giving you something to enjoy when you need 30 minutes to kill — or hours, if you wanna watch it on a loop to get you to the fall.

All-Access: Kentucky Spring Football shows the hectic stretch between Stein taking the job and putting together his staff, the winning standard the Wildcats are ready to meet and the juice everyone in that building is bringing every single day.

“It’s not okay to be average,” offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich told his players in the doc. “Somebody can take this spot from you. If you don’t have a f***ing spot, go f***ing take somebody’s spot. I’m not here to be casual. I’m here to be f***ing great!”

You also get a look at the spring game — Stein’s first unofficial coaching debut at Kentucky — with the lead-up, on-field play and postgame meeting to put a bow on that first window with the new 2026 roster.

His comments after the fact are sure to light a fire under your butt and get you ready for the season.

“We all won today, we won all spring, we won all winter. Elite job taking care of our teammates. We’re going to get everybody to the f****** fall, you feel me? Everybody,” Stein told the Wildcats. “And we need everybody in this room to continue to improve and grow. We ain’t nowhere where we need to be, but what matters is we’re on our way. I want us to play with swagger and confidence that we can’t be stopped. The only people that can stop us is us.”

See it all for yourself below:

Don’t forget about the footage left on the cutting room floor! The Wildcats previously shared five minutes of outtakes, including a gem of a moment with Jacob Tamme — the player who “made Peyton Manning what he was.”

That takes you to a clean 30 minutes of content for your enjoyment:

You saw the show, now it's time for the unseen moments. pic.twitter.com/10TrxVUZVV — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) June 4, 2026

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.