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Kentucky's top-rated players and team rating in College Football 27

Drew Franklin
Drew Franklin@DrewFranklinKSR
6h0members liked this
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Video gamers are counting down the days until College Football 27 hits platforms. Launching on July 9, the popular college football game is one of the most anticipated releases of the summer, and EA Sports is teasing it by revealing team and player ratings this week.

First, the offensive player ratings for each team dropped on Wednesday, and today, EA shared its defensive player ratings. Now we know the stars on both sides of the ball for every team.

For the team we care about around here, Kentucky, there are 12 players rated 80 or above on the game. Center Coleton Price is the top-rated Wildcat and the second-best center in the SEC. EA Sports rated only eight players ahead of him game-wide at his position.

Kentucky’s top-rated players on College Football 27

Even for non-gamers, college football enthusiasts can learn a little more about their favorite teams with the mid-summer depth chart preview. Though far from perfect, the video game rosters are fun offseason fodder for fans of real-life college football.

TeamCrafters.com has more.

Kentucky’s overall team rating

Looking at the team ratings, Kentucky has an 82 offensive rating, a 80 defensive rating, and an overall rating of 81. The 81 overall rating is tied for 34th among all teams, and tied for 13th in the SEC with Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. Only Arkansas (80) is lower.

TeamOff RatingDef RatingOVR
Oregon919191
Ohio State928890
Indiana909090
Notre Dame889089
Texas908889
LSU898788
Miami908688
Ole Miss888788
Georgia858987
Oklahoma878887
Texas Tech859087
Alabama828986
BYU868686
Texas A&M868686
USC878586
Michigan858585
Missouri888285
Tennessee858585
Florida848384
Louisville858284
Auburn868083
Clemson808683
Houston858083
Nebraska858283
Oklahoma State858183
Penn State868183
SMU878083
Virginia828383
Washington858183
Arizona828282
Florida State838182
South Carolina838282
UCLA838182
Arizona State788381
California857881
Colorado818281
Kansas State838081
Kentucky828081
Minnesota828181
Mississippi St818281
Pittsburgh818181
UCF828081
Utah837881
Vanderbilt808281
Virginia Tech818181
Arkansas808180
Boise State827880
Iowa817880
Maryland818080
Michigan State808180
TCU817880
Baylor788079
Cincinnati807779
Duke827779
Illinois817779
NC State817779
North Carolina788079
Northwestern807879
Wisconsin807879
Georgia Tech787878
Rutgers807778
Syracuse778078
UNLV807778
Wake Forest778078
West Virginia817678
Boston College777877
Iowa State777777
James Madison777677
Kansas777777
Memphis777777
North Texas787777
Purdue787777
San Diego St.787677
Texas State787577
USF777777
Army777576
FLA Atlantic787576
Fresno State767776
Ga Southern767676
Hawai’i777676
Jax State767776
Liberty777676
Miami (OH)757776
New Mexico777676
Oregon State767776
Stanford757876
Temple807276
Tulane757676
Tulsa757876
Utah State767776
UTSA807276
Washington St.787376
Delaware777375
Kennesaw St.737675
Marshall787275
NDSU757575
W. Michigan777375
Air Force767274
Arkansas State777174
Colorado State737574
East Carolina757374
Louisiana Tech767274
Navy757374
Ohio717774
Old Dominion727774
UConn737574
Akron757273
App St.727573
E. Michigan757273
FIU737573
Georgia State757173
Louisiana737273
Nevada737373
New Mexico St.717673
Toledo757173
Troy737373
UAB767173
W. Kentucky757173
Wyoming737273
Ball State727372
Bowling Green707572
Buffalo717372
C. Carolina717372
C. Michigan737172
Charlotte727272
Kent State737072
Middle Tenn737272
Missouri State737272
Rice727372
Sac State737272
San Jose State737072
South Alabama737272
UTEP737172
Sam Houston727171
Southern Miss717071
UMass717271
NIU726870
UL Monroe716869

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2026-06-25
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