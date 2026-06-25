KSR Football
Kentucky's top-rated players and team rating in College Football 27
Video gamers are counting down the days until College Football 27 hits platforms. Launching on July 9, the popular college football game is one of the most anticipated releases of the summer, and EA Sports is teasing it by revealing team and player ratings this week.
First, the offensive player ratings for each team dropped on Wednesday, and today, EA shared its defensive player ratings. Now we know the stars on both sides of the ball for every team.
For the team we care about around here, Kentucky, there are 12 players rated 80 or above on the game. Center Coleton Price is the top-rated Wildcat and the second-best center in the SEC. EA Sports rated only eight players ahead of him game-wide at his position.
Kentucky’s top-rated players on College Football 27
- Coleton Price, C (88)
- Ty Bryant, SS (87)
- Tavion Gadson, DT (86)
- Lance Heard, T (87)
- CJ Baxter, RB (85)
- Nic Anderson, WR (83)
- Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace, LE (82)
- Jordan Castell, SS (82)
- Jovantae Barnes, RB (81)
- Terhyon Nichols, CB (81)
- Jason Patterson, RB (80)
- Kenny Minchey, QB (80)
Even for non-gamers, college football enthusiasts can learn a little more about their favorite teams with the mid-summer depth chart preview. Though far from perfect, the video game rosters are fun offseason fodder for fans of real-life college football.
TeamCrafters.com has more.
Kentucky’s overall team rating
Looking at the team ratings, Kentucky has an 82 offensive rating, a 80 defensive rating, and an overall rating of 81. The 81 overall rating is tied for 34th among all teams, and tied for 13th in the SEC with Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. Only Arkansas (80) is lower.
|Team
|Off Rating
|Def Rating
|OVR
|Oregon
|91
|91
|91
|Ohio State
|92
|88
|90
|Indiana
|90
|90
|90
|Notre Dame
|88
|90
|89
|Texas
|90
|88
|89
|LSU
|89
|87
|88
|Miami
|90
|86
|88
|Ole Miss
|88
|87
|88
|Georgia
|85
|89
|87
|Oklahoma
|87
|88
|87
|Texas Tech
|85
|90
|87
|Alabama
|82
|89
|86
|BYU
|86
|86
|86
|Texas A&M
|86
|86
|86
|USC
|87
|85
|86
|Michigan
|85
|85
|85
|Missouri
|88
|82
|85
|Tennessee
|85
|85
|85
|Florida
|84
|83
|84
|Louisville
|85
|82
|84
|Auburn
|86
|80
|83
|Clemson
|80
|86
|83
|Houston
|85
|80
|83
|Nebraska
|85
|82
|83
|Oklahoma State
|85
|81
|83
|Penn State
|86
|81
|83
|SMU
|87
|80
|83
|Virginia
|82
|83
|83
|Washington
|85
|81
|83
|Arizona
|82
|82
|82
|Florida State
|83
|81
|82
|South Carolina
|83
|82
|82
|UCLA
|83
|81
|82
|Arizona State
|78
|83
|81
|California
|85
|78
|81
|Colorado
|81
|82
|81
|Kansas State
|83
|80
|81
|Kentucky
|82
|80
|81
|Minnesota
|82
|81
|81
|Mississippi St
|81
|82
|81
|Pittsburgh
|81
|81
|81
|UCF
|82
|80
|81
|Utah
|83
|78
|81
|Vanderbilt
|80
|82
|81
|Virginia Tech
|81
|81
|81
|Arkansas
|80
|81
|80
|Boise State
|82
|78
|80
|Iowa
|81
|78
|80
|Maryland
|81
|80
|80
|Michigan State
|80
|81
|80
|TCU
|81
|78
|80
|Baylor
|78
|80
|79
|Cincinnati
|80
|77
|79
|Duke
|82
|77
|79
|Illinois
|81
|77
|79
|NC State
|81
|77
|79
|North Carolina
|78
|80
|79
|Northwestern
|80
|78
|79
|Wisconsin
|80
|78
|79
|Georgia Tech
|78
|78
|78
|Rutgers
|80
|77
|78
|Syracuse
|77
|80
|78
|UNLV
|80
|77
|78
|Wake Forest
|77
|80
|78
|West Virginia
|81
|76
|78
|Boston College
|77
|78
|77
|Iowa State
|77
|77
|77
|James Madison
|77
|76
|77
|Kansas
|77
|77
|77
|Memphis
|77
|77
|77
|North Texas
|78
|77
|77
|Purdue
|78
|77
|77
|San Diego St.
|78
|76
|77
|Texas State
|78
|75
|77
|USF
|77
|77
|77
|Army
|77
|75
|76
|FLA Atlantic
|78
|75
|76
|Fresno State
|76
|77
|76
|Ga Southern
|76
|76
|76
|Hawai’i
|77
|76
|76
|Jax State
|76
|77
|76
|Liberty
|77
|76
|76
|Miami (OH)
|75
|77
|76
|New Mexico
|77
|76
|76
|Oregon State
|76
|77
|76
|Stanford
|75
|78
|76
|Temple
|80
|72
|76
|Tulane
|75
|76
|76
|Tulsa
|75
|78
|76
|Utah State
|76
|77
|76
|UTSA
|80
|72
|76
|Washington St.
|78
|73
|76
|Delaware
|77
|73
|75
|Kennesaw St.
|73
|76
|75
|Marshall
|78
|72
|75
|NDSU
|75
|75
|75
|W. Michigan
|77
|73
|75
|Air Force
|76
|72
|74
|Arkansas State
|77
|71
|74
|Colorado State
|73
|75
|74
|East Carolina
|75
|73
|74
|Louisiana Tech
|76
|72
|74
|Navy
|75
|73
|74
|Ohio
|71
|77
|74
|Old Dominion
|72
|77
|74
|UConn
|73
|75
|74
|Akron
|75
|72
|73
|App St.
|72
|75
|73
|E. Michigan
|75
|72
|73
|FIU
|73
|75
|73
|Georgia State
|75
|71
|73
|Louisiana
|73
|72
|73
|Nevada
|73
|73
|73
|New Mexico St.
|71
|76
|73
|Toledo
|75
|71
|73
|Troy
|73
|73
|73
|UAB
|76
|71
|73
|W. Kentucky
|75
|71
|73
|Wyoming
|73
|72
|73
|Ball State
|72
|73
|72
|Bowling Green
|70
|75
|72
|Buffalo
|71
|73
|72
|C. Carolina
|71
|73
|72
|C. Michigan
|73
|71
|72
|Charlotte
|72
|72
|72
|Kent State
|73
|70
|72
|Middle Tenn
|73
|72
|72
|Missouri State
|73
|72
|72
|Rice
|72
|73
|72
|Sac State
|73
|72
|72
|San Jose State
|73
|70
|72
|South Alabama
|73
|72
|72
|UTEP
|73
|71
|72
|Sam Houston
|72
|71
|71
|Southern Miss
|71
|70
|71
|UMass
|71
|72
|71
|NIU
|72
|68
|70
|UL Monroe
|71
|68
|69
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