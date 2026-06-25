Kentucky's top-rated players and team rating in College Football 27

Video gamers are counting down the days until College Football 27 hits platforms. Launching on July 9, the popular college football game is one of the most anticipated releases of the summer, and EA Sports is teasing it by revealing team and player ratings this week.

First, the offensive player ratings for each team dropped on Wednesday, and today, EA shared its defensive player ratings. Now we know the stars on both sides of the ball for every team.

For the team we care about around here, Kentucky, there are 12 players rated 80 or above on the game. Center Coleton Price is the top-rated Wildcat and the second-best center in the SEC. EA Sports rated only eight players ahead of him game-wide at his position.

Even for non-gamers, college football enthusiasts can learn a little more about their favorite teams with the mid-summer depth chart preview. Though far from perfect, the video game rosters are fun offseason fodder for fans of real-life college football.

TeamCrafters.com has more.

Kentucky’s overall team rating

Looking at the team ratings, Kentucky has an 82 offensive rating, a 80 defensive rating, and an overall rating of 81. The 81 overall rating is tied for 34th among all teams, and tied for 13th in the SEC with Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. Only Arkansas (80) is lower.