Kentucky's upcoming basketball schedule as we know it

We’re still months away from the 2026-27 college basketball season. We don’t even know what Kentucky‘s roster looks like yet. Still, there has been some moving and shaking on the Wildcats’ schedule, with the recent cancellation of one game and the announcement of a tip-off time for another.

While we count down and celebrate Memorial Day during a slow news weekend, let’s take a look at what we already know about the regular-season path ahead in Mark Pope’s third season.

CANCELED: Gonzaga @ Rupp Arena

Just last week, Kentucky and Gonzaga called off the remaining games under their six-year agreement, which included a home game for Kentucky at Rupp Arena this upcoming season. The series, which began under John Calipari’s reign, ended with Gonzaga winning three of four, most recently with a stunning blowout in Nashville last December.

Kentucky may not have seen the last of the ‘Zags, though, as both sides are rumored to be a part of the new eight-team Diamond Cup set to begin in 2027-28.

UNC rematch in the CBS Sports Classic in New York

Also new to the timeline, the CBS Sports Classic recently announced that Kentucky and North Carolina will play the second game of its annual doubleheader event in December. This year, the CBS Sports Classic heads to Madison Square Garden in New York, where the Cats and Heels will tip off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, in a rematch of last year’s ACC-SEC Challenge matchup in Rupp Arena.

UNC got the Wildcats in Lexington a year ago. This year, the Heels will be led by new head coach Mike Malone.

Kentucky vs. North Carolina | Saturday, December 19 | 2:30 p.m. | Madison Square Garden (New York)

Tyran Stokes and Kansas in the Champions Classic

Kentucky’s other regular-season MTE, the Champions Classic, comes with higher stakes this year. It’s Kansas’s turn to play the Wildcats in the annual round robin, setting up a matchup with No. 1 incoming freshman Tyran Stokes, a familiar name to Mark Pope and Big Blue Nation.

Chicago will host the marquee season-opening event, scheduled for Tuesday, November 10, at the United Center. Kentucky is 0-2 versus the Jayhawks in the Windy City.

Kentucky vs. Kansas | Tuesday, November 10 | United Center (Chicago)

The Hoosiers in Lucas Oil Stadium on a Sunday

Indiana is back on the schedule in 2026-27 after the renewal of the longtime rivalry a year ago in Rupp Arena. As part of a four-year agreement, Kentucky heads to Indiana’s turf this year, although the game is in Indianapolis rather than Bloomington. Lucas Oil Stadium is the host site, set for the Sunday after Christmas.

Kentucky won last year’s game in Rupp Arena, marking their first regular-season meeting since the Wat Shot. The rivalry will return to Rupp Arena in December 2027, then finally back to Assembly Hall in Bloomington in 2028, assuming it’s not canceled by then. Indiana is also rumored to be a part of the Diamond Cup.

Kentucky @ Indiana | Sunday, December 27 | Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

The Battle of the Bluegrass in Rupp Arena, hopefully, not in early November

Of course, Louisville lands on Kentucky’s upcoming schedule, as the rivalry game returns to Rupp Arena in the ongoing home-and-home series. Last year, the Battle of the Bluegrass was held in early November, drawing complaints from both sides for its place on the calendar.

Will we see the Cats vs. Cards in early November again? A date has not yet been announced. Whenever it is, Kentucky has a tough opponent in Lexington, given how Pat Kelsey loaded up in the transfer portal this offseason.

Louisville won last year’s game, 96-88, which was its biggest win over the Cats since 2008. Mark Pope infamously mentioned an “out-of-character” pregame experience in the KFC Yum! Center, but never elaborated on what happened. “At some point, we’ll talk in detail about our pregame experience at Louisville,” he said afterward.

The ACC-SEC Challenge, likely in a road ACC environment

The fourth installment of the ACC-SEC Challenge will give Kentucky another marquee non-conference opponent. This year’s challenge will likely send Kentucky on the road, considering the Wildcats hosted in two of the first three years.

Matt Jones recently said on KSR that he heard Virginia and Miami were teams to watch. The latter was Kentucky’s first ACC-SEC opponent in 2023, a game Kentucky won by 22 in Lexington. The Wildcats lost the next two years, first at Clemson in 2024 and then to UNC in Rupp last year.

The ACC-SEC Challenge was held on the first Saturday in December for the last two seasons.

Kentucky’s 2026-27 basketball schedule as we know it