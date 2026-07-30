Kentucky's X-factor in 2026-27? 'Definitely' Braydon Hawthorne

Who will decide Kentucky’s ceiling in 2026-27? Kam Williams didn’t think twice when asked about the biggest surprise for the Wildcats this summer.

Well, to be clear, he said it wasn’t a surprise at all — he’s come to expect the production and eye-popping moments — but it may be for Big Blue Nation seeing him in action for the first time this upcoming season.

Welcome to the show, Braydon Hawthorne.

After redshirting last season and finally ready to suit up for the Wildcats, Williams says his teammate on the wing is this team’s ‘X-factor,’ putting together what he did in practice throughout the year and into this summer.

“I mean, to me, it’s not really surprising, but it’s Bray,” he said. “He sat out last year, but me playing against him pretty much every day last year, it’s not really surprising to me, I would say. I feel like it’s more surprising to everybody else because not everyone got the opportunity to see him play, but he’s definitely going to be an X-Factor this year.”

Where does that optimism come from? Hawthorne is a do-it-all wing with some pretty freakish physical tools, only needing game reps to help put it all together. When you have a limitless ceiling the way he does, you just know it’s going to pop in some form or fashion when the lights turn on during the season.

There is just too much there not to produce, the way Williams sees it.

“He brings a lot of different things,” he told KSR. “He’s a great player, makes you dribble, play defense. His wingspan is crazy, he blocks shots. Definitely brings a lot of extra, I guess, accessible things that we can use this year that we couldn’t — not that we couldn’t use them last year, but he just thought that it was better for his process, path, whatever, to just develop a full year. Now everyone gets to see what he worked on the whole year last year.”

It’s one thing to do it in practice, but it’s another to do it when the ball is tipped during the season. Where has his game grown the most from last year to now to suggest Hawthorne is ready, despite playing exactly zero minutes of college basketball to date?

He’s a different player between the ears, and it’s showing in the form of leadership.

“I’d say his confidence, really,” Williams said. “Last year, obviously, as a freshman coming in, you’re not really going to be as confident when it comes to doing certain things, like going first in drills and stuff like that. But he’s taken the initiative to, ‘I’m going to be the first one to show everybody how this drill is. I’ll explain offense or defense to somebody else.’ That’s definitely a growth aspect I’ve seen of his.”

Hawthorne was rated as the No. 35 overall prospect and No. 9 small forward in the class of 2025, according to Rivals, originally committing to Kentucky over Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

At the time, his addition was all about long-term upside and what he could be down the road. Now, it’s his time to show what he can do wearing Kentucky across his chest at Rupp Arena.

And he’s got fans in his corner, firm in their belief that Hawthorne is ready.