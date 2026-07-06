Prosecutors say Kerr Kriisa used fake personas, family emergencies in alleged $2.2 million scam

Details are starting to come out about the federal case against Kerr Kriisa, and they are not good.

According to the indictment that was unsealed today, federal prosecutors allege that Kriisa ran a years-long online fraud scheme totaling more than $2.2 million starting in 2022, when he was playing for Arizona. Per the documents, Kriisa told two victims that he and his family faced “imminent danger” and needed money, devising lies and even a fake persona to convince them to send the funds. The schemes continued for almost four years, including his time at Arizona (2020-23), West Virginia (2023-24), Kentucky (2024-25), and Cincinnati (2025-26).

Prosecutors say that with the first victim (August 2022-April 2025), Kriisa said he would sell his organs for the money to repay her for the loan, and even posed as his mother asking for money to pay off her alleged cancer treatments and to save the family farm in Estonia. (You may remember that farm from a video Kriisa did in August 2024 ahead of his season at Kentucky.)

WKYT.com

WKYT.com

With the second victim (November 2026-June 2026), Kriisa allegedly posed as a fictional person named “Irene” and emailed them asking them to send money to the first victim, who would then send it to him. In February 2026, Kriisa set up wires in Morgantown, West Virginia, to receive this money. He was on Cincinnati’s roster at the time, wrapping up his sixth year of college basketball. At Kentucky, Kriisa played in nine games before injuring his foot, averaging 4.4 points and 3.8 assists per contest.

The indictment was filed on June 2, 2026, and on July 3, Kriisa was arrested by the FBI in Lexington. He was in town to promote his run with La Familia, Kentucky’s alumni team in The Basketball Tournament. Obviously, that’s not happening now. Kriisa will be extradited to West Virginia, with a court hearing scheduled for this week. If convicted, the government is seeking forfeiture of at least $2.2 million, which prosecutors allege are fraud proceeds.

Crazy stuff. WKYT has the complete indictment, so head on over there for more details.