Kerr Kriisa joining La Familia for this summer's TBT run

Kerr Kriisa is making his return to Lexington.

It was announced on Tuesday morning that Kriisa will join La Familia for this summer’s run in The Basketball Tournament. The 6-foot-3 point guard joins Willie Cauley-Stein, Reid Travis, Archie Goodwin, Andrew Harrison, and Kahlil Whitney as former Wildcats on La Familia’s 2026 roster.

Kriisa played for Kentucky during the 2024-25 season, Mark Pope‘s first as head coach. However, he was limited to only nine games after suffering a season-ending injury in UK’s overtime win against Gonzaga. The Estonian native started his career at Arizona for three seasons before transferring to West Virginia and then Kentucky.

After spending his final college season at Cincinnati in 2025-26, Kriisa will begin his professional basketball career overseas following the conclusion of TBT. Hopefully, he’ll be able to bring some of that TBT prize money with him after La Familia wins the whole thing.

Kerr Kriisa is COMING BACK TO LEXINGTON🔵‼️



The sharp shooter returns to rep Kentucky with La Familia this summer!



Kerr will look to help the Kentucky Alumni take down the Louisville Alumni in a Best of Three beginning in Lexington on July 18!



TICKETS: https://t.co/l7V53Bb5hN pic.twitter.com/oN96DyGrrp — TBT (@thetournament) June 30, 2026

La Familia still has more roster spots to fill before the first TBT game on July 18. That being said, while not officially announced, La Familia’s website also shows a trio of non-UK alums: Sean McNeil (WVU, Ohio State), Chris Coffey (Georgetown College), and James Mainor-Bell (Villanova). That puts the roster at nine players.

TBT unveiled a new format for this year’s event, going away from the usual bracket of 60-plus teams by cutting it down to just 16 — but with higher stakes. The $2 million winner-takes-all grand prize has returned for the first time since 2020. Eight alumni teams will make up one side of the bracket, with eight non-alumni teams filling the other. All first-round matchups are three-game series, then single-elimination the rest of the way.

Game one between La Familia and The Ville will take place at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington on Saturday, July 18, at 12:00 p.m. ET (FOX). Game two will be played at Freedom Hall in Louisville on Monday, July 20, at 7:00 p.m. ET (FS1). If necessary, La Familia will host a decisive third game on Wednesday, July 22, at 6:00 p.m. ET (FS1). The winner of that series moves on to the single-elimination format.

For more information on the Kentucky-Louisville series or TBT’s new format, visit TBTHoops.com. Tickets for game one (as low as $25) in Lexington can be purchased here.