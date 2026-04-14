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Kentucky is in SEC battle for EDGE Keysan Taylor ahead of this weekend's decision

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett1 hour agoadamluckettksr

Kentucky’s long wait for a quarterback commit in the 2027 high school class officially ended when four-star prospect Jake Nawrot picked Kentucky over Florida State, Iowa, Oregon, Northwestern, and Washington. Head coach Will Stein and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan now have their quarterback of the future. UK has momentum on the trail.

Nawrot, four-star defensive tackle Elijah Brown, and cornerback Miguel Wilson all committed to the Wildcats between April 8-12. The Big Blue Nation got some football recruiting fireworks ahead of spring game week. The fireworks show might not be over yet.

A top defensive target is ready to come off the board.

Rockford (Ill.) Guilford EDGE Keysan Taylor will announce his commitment on Saturday. The four-star EDGE will be choosing from finalists Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt in this SEC recruiting battle in the Midwest. Taylor is the No. 379 overall prospect in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. This four-star recruit took an unofficial visit to Kentucky back in March during spring practice. Ole Miss and Vandy have also received spring practice visits. Outside linebackers coach Tony Washington Jr. is running point for the Wildcats.

Taylor has official visits scheduled with Vanderbilt (May 28-30) and Ole Miss (June 12-14). Indiana (April 24-26) also had one locked in but is not among the finalists. Kentucky is attempting to close on a second Illinois prospect before the official visit blitz arrives in the summer.

Kentucky could add another four-star recruit to the 2027 class before this weekend is over.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 233 overall)
Jake NawrotQB (6-3, 200)Prospect Heights (Ill.) John Hersey4-star (No. 264 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-3, 185)Jeffersontown (Ky.) HighHigh 3 (No. 441 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) High3-star (No. 701 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County3-star (No. 714 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 884 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) LincolnUnranked
Bryian Duncan Jr.ATH (5-9, 160)Cairo (Ga.) HighUnranked

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2026-04-14