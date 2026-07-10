Former Kentucky tight end Khamari Anderson is looking for breakout season at Arizona State

Kentucky’s turn in talking season is still two weeks away but a former tight end showed up at Big 12 Media Days this week at the The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Khamari Anderson is entering year four in college football and just received an extra year of eligibility due to the new age-based model passed by the NCAA. He was one of numerous players that Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham brought to the Lone Star State this week.

Suited up for the spotlight 📸 pic.twitter.com/cakmmTBtSO — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) July 7, 2026

Anderson suffered a broken fibula during spring practice but is back running again in July and is on schedule to be cleared for football activities by the start of training camp. The tight end could be catching passes from former Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley this season in Tempe. The Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech product has made some changes in an effort to have a big year in 2026.

“I would say 2025 made me professional. I would just saying honing in on things that I do wrong. That was something I really wasn’t doing a good job at earlier in my career,” Anderson said at Big 12 Media Days. When I did extra work, I only focused on the things I do good. Just staying comfortable is what I would say but I feel like last season made me uncomfortable because I got tired of hearing the word potential.

Khamari Anderson was a four-star recruit in the 2023 high school cycle who was committed to Cincinnati until head coach Luke Fickell left for Wisconsin. That allowed tight ends coach Vince Marrow to complete a flip. Anderson then spent two seasons at Kentucky playing for offensive coordinators Liam Coen and Bush Hamdan. Anderson played in 22 games (255 offensive snaps) with one start before leaving the program in December 2024. The former Under Armour All-American six receptions during his time in the Bluegrass before logging five receptions in his first season at Arizona State. Now Anderson is looking to make a bigger splash this fall.

The former Kentucky tight end is set to have a prominent role on Arizona State’s team this fall.