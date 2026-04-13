Koby Brea and Oscar Tshiebwe both went off for carreer-highs on Sunday

The NBA regular season wrapped up on Sunday, and as is tradition, many a two-way player got to see some serious run. Among those in this group were former Wildcats Kobe Brea and Oscar Tshiebwe, who put up career numbers for their teams.

Brea has spent most of his rookie season with the Valley Suns, Phoenix’s G-League affiliate, but finally got to show off his shooting skills on the big stage on Sunday. The former Kentucky marksman recorded a career-high 20 points, which included 6-9 shooting from behind the arc. He also chipped in five rebounds and three assists as the Suns cruised past the Oklahoma City Thunder (who did not play hardly any of their best players, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace).

With both teams locked into their playoff positions (the Suns will be the 7th seed in the play-in game while the Thunder will try to defend their NBA crown from the 1-seed), this was a glorified scrimmage game, but hopefully, it will also help show decision-makers that Koby Brea could be a weapon off the bench for more meaningful games.

FUEGO 🔥



New career-high for Koby Brea tonight pic.twitter.com/Gb5Y2a1spN — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 13, 2026

Oscar Tshiebwe goes off in Jazz’s final tank game

Sunday’s game between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers was less of a basketball game and more of a showcase of a few players in Utah’s mission to lose and improve their odds in the upcoming NBA Draft lottery.

But don’t tell that to Oscar Tshiebwe. The former Wildcat dropped a career-high 29 points against the Lake Show while pulling in a ridiculous 17 rebounds. More importantly for Jazz fans, their team lost, improving their overall chances of landing a top-4 draft pick to 45.2 percent.

No one can rebound like Oscar Tshiebwe, and it will always blow my mind how he doesn’t get more playing time during the regular season. Hopefully, games like this will change that soon.